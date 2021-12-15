Google Fi users are now eligible for the traditional year-end gift

If you’re a new Google Fi
subscriber, you’re probably not aware that the MVNO typically offers gifts to its customers at the end of the year. Although this time around the rewards isn’t as exciting as it was in the previous years, you’ll still getting something. Also, it’s always the gesture that counts, not the value of the gift.
Starting today, Google Fi users with active service as of December 15, 2021, are eligible for a $10 Play Store credit
. Of course, your account must be in good standing to qualify for the offer. Also, one thing worth noting is the Fi for Googlers accounts are not eligible for the $10 Play Store credit.
According to Google Fi, the offer ends January 5, 2022, but customers can redeem it by January 12, 2022. The promotion is aimed at US residents only and requires Google Pay and Google Fi accounts.
Once you add the $10 Play Store credit to a Google Payments account, you must use it on Google Play
by June 30, 2022, otherwise you’ll lose it.