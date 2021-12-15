Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Deals Google

Google Fi users are now eligible for the traditional year-end gift

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google Fi users are now eligible for the traditional year-end gift
If you’re a new Google Fi subscriber, you’re probably not aware that the MVNO typically offers gifts to its customers at the end of the year. Although this time around the rewards isn’t as exciting as it was in the previous years, you’ll still getting something. Also, it’s always the gesture that counts, not the value of the gift.

Starting today, Google Fi users with active service as of December 15, 2021, are eligible for a $10 Play Store credit. Of course, your account must be in good standing to qualify for the offer. Also, one thing worth noting is the Fi for Googlers accounts are not eligible for the $10 Play Store credit.

According to Google Fi, the offer ends January 5, 2022, but customers can redeem it by January 12, 2022. The promotion is aimed at US residents only and requires Google Pay and Google Fi accounts.

Once you add the $10 Play Store credit to a Google Payments account, you must use it on Google Play by June 30, 2022, otherwise you’ll lose it.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google Pixel Watch remains elusive, but these watchfaces are real
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Pixel Watch remains elusive, but these watchfaces are real
Latest iOS update gives Siri back some accessibility features for the iPhone
by Alan Friedman,  0
Latest iOS update gives Siri back some accessibility features for the iPhone
Enjoy 3 months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $2/month or TIDAL HiFi for $1/month
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Enjoy 3 months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $2/month or TIDAL HiFi for $1/month
Motorola Edge 2021 Amazon deal knocks $250 off the price
by Anam Hamid,  1
Motorola Edge 2021 Amazon deal knocks $250 off the price
Samsung video shows you the right way to use your Galaxy Buds
by Alan Friedman,  2
Samsung video shows you the right way to use your Galaxy Buds
Samsung makes the Galaxy Tab A8 official; 10.5-inch tablet to be released in the U.S. next month
by Alan Friedman,  3
Samsung makes the Galaxy Tab A8 official; 10.5-inch tablet to be released in the U.S. next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless