Google Fi is fi-nally getting end-to-end encryption for phone calls (on Android)





Of course, there's only so much the search giant can control, so the newly announced end-to-end encryption feature will merely work on the company's own Fi MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) starting sometime "in the coming weeks."





Both the caller and the callee will need to be Google Fi subscribers and use Android phones for everything to work as advertised, at least to begin with. There's not a lot to the technology that Big G plans to deploy before long, and all you have to know is that everything discussed during fully encrypted one-to-one voice calls will stay between you and the person you're talking to.









To avoid potential confusion or misunderstandings, a bunch of new "audio and visual cues" will make it crystal clear both before engaging in and during end-to-end encrypted calls that you're wholly and entirely protected from spying ears.





Namely, look for a lock symbol and straightforward "Encrypted by Google Fi" text on your phone's screen or be aware of a "unique ringing tone" to make sure the functionality is indeed up and running. Obviously, the feature itself is hardly groundbreaking, as Google points out by highlighting that end-to-end encryption has become an "industry standard" in recent years for messaging apps





Slowly but surely, things are moving in the right direction from a privacy and security perspective as far as voice services are concerned as well, thanks to the likes of Facebook and now Google. The search giant's Duo app actually launched with built-in end-to-end encryption for audio and video calls all the way back in 2016, so if anything, we're surprised it took so long to implement this for Fi users.





