Google Fi is fi-nally getting end-to-end encryption for phone calls (on Android)0
Of course, there's only so much the search giant can control, so the newly announced end-to-end encryption feature will merely work on the company's own Fi MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) starting sometime "in the coming weeks."
To avoid potential confusion or misunderstandings, a bunch of new "audio and visual cues" will make it crystal clear both before engaging in and during end-to-end encrypted calls that you're wholly and entirely protected from spying ears.
Namely, look for a lock symbol and straightforward "Encrypted by Google Fi" text on your phone's screen or be aware of a "unique ringing tone" to make sure the functionality is indeed up and running. Obviously, the feature itself is hardly groundbreaking, as Google points out by highlighting that end-to-end encryption has become an "industry standard" in recent years for messaging apps.