Google Gemini's Imagen 3 capabilities to come to Google Docs
Up Next:
Google's generative AI Gemini is constantly growing and getting new features. Google is adding Gemini powers to most of its apps and services, especially in the Workspace suite. Google Docs is one of the most popular services in Workspace, and it's a capable, free and efficient alternative to Microsoft Word.
Imagen 3 capabilities have been integrated with Gemini, which has made image generation across multiple Google services quick and easy. And now, these capabilities are coming to Google Docs.
There are many cases where you'd like to add images to a Google Doc. Finding the right image can be time-consuming and sometimes outright frustrating, especially if you need something very specific. Also, you may have to lose time by cropping and editing the picture you found so it looks right in your document.
Additionally, you can also select the aspect ratio and size parameters so the generated image will fit your document. You are also able to choose from multiple styles: Photo, Vector Art, Sketch, Watercolor, Cyberpunk, or you would be able to choose a random style by the "I'm Feeling Lucky" option.
If you're in Docs' pageless mode, you will have the option in the Insert, then Cover image, then Help me create an image.
Of course, this is an advanced Gemini feature for Workspace services, and as such, isn't free. It will be available to subscribers of a Google AI plan or add-on. You will be able to use it if you're a subscriber to Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium.
I really like this feature and I think image generation capabilities complement well a document-making app or service. I think this would help many people save quite a lot of time.
Now, Google is adding Imagen 3 integration to Google Docs. Imagen 3 is an AI-powered image generation service, developed by DeepMind, Google's AI division.
Imagen 3 capabilities have been integrated with Gemini, which has made image generation across multiple Google services quick and easy. And now, these capabilities are coming to Google Docs.
There are many cases where you'd like to add images to a Google Doc. Finding the right image can be time-consuming and sometimes outright frustrating, especially if you need something very specific. Also, you may have to lose time by cropping and editing the picture you found so it looks right in your document.
Google Doc's Imagen 3 integration via Gemini will make this process simple and easy. You would be able to access the feature from Insert and then Image, and then "Help me create an image". You will have to add a prompt describing what you'd like to generate, just like you would do with any generative AI image generation.
Additionally, you can also select the aspect ratio and size parameters so the generated image will fit your document. You are also able to choose from multiple styles: Photo, Vector Art, Sketch, Watercolor, Cyberpunk, or you would be able to choose a random style by the "I'm Feeling Lucky" option.
If you're in Docs' pageless mode, you will have the option in the Insert, then Cover image, then Help me create an image.
Of course, this is an advanced Gemini feature for Workspace services, and as such, isn't free. It will be available to subscribers of a Google AI plan or add-on. You will be able to use it if you're a subscriber to Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium.
Recommended Stories
The feature will roll out in the coming weeks, although it's not entirely clear exactly when.
I really like this feature and I think image generation capabilities complement well a document-making app or service. I think this would help many people save quite a lot of time.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: