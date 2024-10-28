Google AI Search Overviews go global in over 100 countries

Video format not supported

An example of AI Overviews in mobile search. | Video credit — Google





This global expansion means that AI Overviews will now be available to over a billion users monthly. Google is also increasing language support, making AI Overviews accessible in various languages, including English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. This means users can view AI Overviews in their preferred language, regardless of their location. For instance, a Spanish speaker in the United States can now access AI Overviews in Spanish.Furthermore, Google reiterated its commitment to helping users discover content from various sources and has implemented more noticeable ways to display links to relevant websites within AI Overviews. These include a right-hand link display on desktop and a similar feature on mobile, accessible by tapping site icons. Google assures users that ads will also continue to be displayed in designated slots on the page, clearly labeled to differentiate between organic and sponsored results. The expansion of AI Overviews is part of Google's ongoing effort to broaden the types of questions users can ask and make online content exploration easier.