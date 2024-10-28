Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google AI Search Overviews go global in over 100 countries

Google announced today that it is significantly expanding its AI Overviews feature in Search to over 100 countries and territories, aiming to transform the search experience for a global audience. Following its initial launch in May and subsequent expansion beyond the U.S. in August, this rollout will make information more accessible around the world and search results more helpful.

Even considering its rocky start with questionable results, Google states that AI Overviews have been generally well-received, with users finding them beneficial in their search journeys. This broader expansion will allow more people to experience a new way of searching, regardless of their queries.

An example of AI Overviews in mobile search. | Video credit —  Google

This global expansion means that AI Overviews will now be available to over a billion users monthly. Google is also increasing language support, making AI Overviews accessible in various languages, including English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. This means users can view AI Overviews in their preferred language, regardless of their location. For instance, a Spanish speaker in the United States can now access AI Overviews in Spanish.

Furthermore, Google reiterated its commitment to helping users discover content from various sources and has implemented more noticeable ways to display links to relevant websites within AI Overviews. These include a right-hand link display on desktop and a similar feature on mobile, accessible by tapping site icons. Google assures users that ads will also continue to be displayed in designated slots on the page, clearly labeled to differentiate between organic and sponsored results. The expansion of AI Overviews is part of Google's ongoing effort to broaden the types of questions users can ask and make online content exploration easier.

I find the global expansion of Google's AI Overviews intriguing. It presents a new way to interact with search results and access information more efficiently. While I appreciate the added convenience and potential for a more streamlined search experience, I also recognize the importance of ensuring the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated overviews. It will be interesting to see how this feature evolves and its long-term impact on how we discover and consume information online.
Recommended Stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Google launches new Certified Refurbished Phone program for Pixels in the U.S.
Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei admits that he made a big mistake in video mea culpa
Apple adds Hearing Aid and Health features to AirPods Pro 2 via iOS 18.1 software update
Apple Intelligence officially rolls out today for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
T-Mobile may have already decided to spoil 2025 for some employees
Spotify introduces the "Fear Index" and its Spine-Chilling Audiobooks hub for Halloween
