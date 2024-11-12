Google Home gets huge update packed with Gemini AI features

Google is rolling out a major update to Google Home powered by Gemini, its next-generation AI. This update brings a host of new features designed to make your smart home experience even more convenient and personalized.





One of the most notable new features is AI Camera Search. With Gemini, your Nest cameras will be able to understand what's happening in your home, not just recognize people, packages, and motion. This means you'll be able to search your camera history using natural language questions like, "Did the kids play in the backyard this afternoon?" or "Was a delivery truck here today?"









Another exciting new feature is "Help me create." This feature will make it easier than ever to automate your home using simple, natural language commands. For example, you could say, "Remember to lock up at night" or "Help me sleep better." Google Home will then create an automation that does just that.









In addition to these two major features, Google is also rolling out a number of other updates, including:





Google Home extension for Gemini app: Control your smart home devices directly from the Gemini app on your phone.

Nest Cam and Doorbell feed on your Pixel Watch: See who's at the door or check your cameras right from your wrist.

Nest Doorbell notifications on Pixel Tablet: Get doorbell notifications and talk to visitors using your Pixel Tablet .

The dream clock on Pixel Tablet: Enjoy an always-on clock display on your Pixel Tablet, even while charging.

Home panel screen saver for Pixel Tablet: Access and control your smart home devices from a new home panel screensaver.

Home panel on Google TV: Manage your smart home without interrupting your entertainment.

Enhanced overviews on Google TV: Get detailed summaries and reviews of movies and shows powered by Gemini technology.

Google Home app Favorites widget on Android and iOS: Access your most-used smart home devices from your home screen.

Member access: Share your smart home with others while controlling their access levels.

Improved media controls for Google Home app: Enjoy a smoother and more visually appealing media control experience.



These updates are all designed to make your smart home experience more convenient, personalized, and enjoyable. Google is rolling them out to users in the coming weeks and months, however, there's a caveat. Most of the AI-powered features are experimental and require that the users be enrolled as part of the Public Preview. Furthermore, others, such as the "AI Camera Search," require a Nest Aware Plus subscription. Additionally, these are only available for now to US users in English only.





That said, I'm personally excited about these new features, especially the AI camera search and "Help me create." I think they have the potential to make my home even more convenient and automated. I'm also looking forward to trying out the new Google Home extension for the Gemini app. I think it will be a great way to control my smart home devices when I'm on the go.