Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Google Home gets huge update packed with Gemini AI features

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
An image of a Pixel phone displaying the Google Home widget
Google is rolling out a major update to Google Home powered by Gemini, its next-generation AI. This update brings a host of new features designed to make your smart home experience even more convenient and personalized.

One of the most notable new features is AI Camera Search. With Gemini, your Nest cameras will be able to understand what's happening in your home, not just recognize people, packages, and motion. This means you'll be able to search your camera history using natural language questions like, "Did the kids play in the backyard this afternoon?" or "Was a delivery truck here today?"

A screenshot of the Help me create feature in Google Home
'AI Camera Search' in Google Home. | Image credit — Google

Another exciting new feature is "Help me create." This feature will make it easier than ever to automate your home using simple, natural language commands. For example, you could say, "Remember to lock up at night" or "Help me sleep better." Google Home will then create an automation that does just that.

A screenshot of the AI Camera Search feature in Google Home
'Help Me Create' feature in Google Home. | Image credit — Google

In addition to these two major features, Google is also rolling out a number of other updates, including:

  • Google Home extension for Gemini app: Control your smart home devices directly from the Gemini app on your phone.
  • Nest Cam and Doorbell feed on your Pixel Watch: See who's at the door or check your cameras right from your wrist.
  • Nest Doorbell notifications on Pixel Tablet: Get doorbell notifications and talk to visitors using your Pixel Tablet.
  • The dream clock on Pixel Tablet: Enjoy an always-on clock display on your Pixel Tablet, even while charging.
  • Home panel screen saver for Pixel Tablet: Access and control your smart home devices from a new home panel screensaver.
  • Home panel on Google TV: Manage your smart home without interrupting your entertainment.
  • Enhanced overviews on Google TV: Get detailed summaries and reviews of movies and shows powered by Gemini technology.
  • Google Home app Favorites widget on Android and iOS: Access your most-used smart home devices from your home screen.
  • Member access: Share your smart home with others while controlling their access levels.
  • Improved media controls for Google Home app: Enjoy a smoother and more visually appealing media control experience.

Recommended Stories
Video Thumbnail
Improved Media Controls in the Google Home app

These updates are all designed to make your smart home experience more convenient, personalized, and enjoyable. Google is rolling them out to users in the coming weeks and months, however, there's a caveat. Most of the AI-powered features are experimental and require that the users be enrolled as part of the Public Preview. Furthermore, others, such as the "AI Camera Search," require a Nest Aware Plus subscription. Additionally, these are only available for now to US users in English only.

That said, I'm personally excited about these new features, especially the AI camera search and "Help me create." I think they have the potential to make my home even more convenient and automated. I'm also looking forward to trying out the new Google Home extension for the Gemini app. I think it will be a great way to control my smart home devices when I'm on the go.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless