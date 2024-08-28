Google Drive may soon revamp file uploads with new features

Google Drive, a go-to for many Android users to manage and share their files, is possibly about to get a whole lot better. While it's already pretty convenient, especially for large files, Google has in the works some new features that promise to make the uploading experience even smoother.





New Google Drive "Uploads" section | Image credit — Android Authority

Drive is also going to be more upfront about where your uploads end up. Currently, it just puts them in whatever folder you happen to be looking at when you start the upload. But it looks like the app will soon start asking you to pick a specific location for each file, giving you more control over your Drive organization.



While most of these changes are still in the works, there's one new feature you can try out right now: predictive back gestures. This should make it a lot easier to navigate around if you're constantly jumping between different folders.



All of this information comes from an APK teardown of the latest Google Drive release. This basically means that developers have dug into the app's code to see what Google is working on. It's important to remember that these features are still in development, and there's always a chance Google could change its mind or tweak things before they're officially released.

Drive is also going to be more upfront about where your uploads end up. Currently, it just puts them in whatever folder you happen to be looking at when you start the upload. But it looks like the app will soon start asking you to pick a specific location for each file, giving you more control over your Drive organization.While most of these changes are still in the works, there's one new feature you can try out right now: predictive back gestures. This should make it a lot easier to navigate around if you're constantly jumping between different folders.All of this information comes from an APK teardown of the latest Google Drive release. This basically means that developers have dug into the app's code to see what Google is working on. It's important to remember that these features are still in development, and there's always a chance Google could change its mind or tweak things before they're officially released.

Right now, uploading files to Drive is a pretty basic affair. You pick your file, and then you just kind of wait and watch a spinning wheel until it's done. However, Google is working on a dedicated "Uploads" section that you'll be able to access right from the app's menu. This is where you'll see everything that's in the queue to be uploaded, what's currently uploading, and even a history of your past uploads – all in one place.Another much-needed improvement is the way Drive shows upload progress. Instead of that endlessly spinning circle, you'll soon see a progress bar that actually fills up as your upload progresses. Even better, you'll get a percentage readout and the total file size so you know exactly what to expect. If you've ever tried to upload a huge video and wondered if it was even working, this is going to be a game-changer. And to make things even easier, there will also be a progress bar at the bottom of the screen so you can always see how things are going at a glance.