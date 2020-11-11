Google plans to add support for encrypted files to Drive for Android

"You'll be able to open encrypted files soon"

“Upcoming feature”

“Download and decrypt”



Let's give some more details about it #Google will allow to encrypt documents saved on your device (namely documents marked to be available offline)

Changing this settings will erase all copies already downloaded. https://t.co/tizh8OSserpic.twitter.com/58GJjX7y2q — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 10, 2020

The strings of code, found by the XDA guys, were buried in the Drive app version v2.20.44.1.06.40. There's no information about the potential rollout of this feature, so we'll just have to wait and see. Your move, Google.

The Android developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shares more details about the upcoming feature on Twitter. It seems that Google will even allow users to encrypt documents saved on their device by flipping a toggle in the settings of the Drive app. Enabling encryption will erase all copies of the aforementioned documents on the phone, though.