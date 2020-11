Google plans to add support for encrypted files to Drive for Android

"You'll be able to open encrypted files soon"

The Android developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shares more details about the upcoming feature on Twitter. It seems that Google will even allow users to encrypt documents saved on their device by flipping a toggle in the settings of the Drive app. Enabling encryption will erase all copies of the aforementioned documents on the phone, though.

Let's give some more details about it #Google will allow to encrypt documents saved on your device (namely documents marked to be available offline)

Changing this settings will erase all copies already downloaded. https://t.co/tizh8OSserpic.twitter.com/58GJjX7y2q — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 10, 2020

Google is gearing up to patch one of the biggest holes in its Drive cloud service - encryption. Even though Drive offers a ton of useful features, there’s no native encryption baked in the service and users must rely on add-ons and extensions. Things are about to change, though, as the folks at XDA Developers have found strings of code, suggesting that Google plans to add the encryption support to its Drive app for Android.is one of the most interesting strings of the bunch. It suggests that Drive users on Android will be able to open encrypted files directly in the app. There’s thestring, along with, which pretty much speak for themselves.