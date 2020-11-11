iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Apps Google

Google plans to add support for encrypted files to Drive for Android

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 11, 2020, 3:41 AM
Google plans to add support for encrypted files to Drive for Android
Google is gearing up to patch one of the biggest holes in its Drive cloud service - encryption. Even though Drive offers a ton of useful features, there’s no native encryption baked in the service and users must rely on add-ons and extensions. Things are about to change, though, as the folks at XDA Developers have found strings of code, suggesting that Google plans to add the encryption support to its Drive app for Android.

"You'll be able to open encrypted files soon" is one of the most interesting strings of the bunch. It suggests that Drive users on Android will be able to open encrypted files directly in the app. There’s the “Upcoming feature” string, along with “Download and decrypt”, which pretty much speak for themselves.


The Android developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shares more details about the upcoming feature on Twitter. It seems that Google will even allow users to encrypt documents saved on their device by flipping a toggle in the settings of the Drive app. Enabling encryption will erase all copies of the aforementioned documents on the phone, though.

 
The strings of code, found by the XDA guys, were buried in the Drive app version v2.20.44.1.06.40. There’s no information about the potential rollout of this feature, so we’ll just have to wait and see. Your move, Google.

