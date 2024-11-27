Google Chat update adds audio huddles via Google Meet

Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Google’s Chat app is gaining an audio-centric feature powered by one of its other core apps, Meet. Described as a “fast and flexible way to connect,” huddles allow Google Chat users to start an audio-first meeting.

The new feature comes with some customization options, such as the ability to resize or drag the window once the huddle has started, as well as the option to share your screen for a full meeting experience while multitasking in Chat, as well as the ability to add video.

With huddles, Chat and Meet users gain various benefits in a wide range of scenarios, such as “two colleagues syncing quickly to discuss a project they’ve been messaging about in their Chat stream.”

If you haven’t guessed by now, the way huddles is integrated directly into the Chat experience make it fully compatible with multi-tasking while in the app, especially since it can be resized or users can share their screens.

To accommodate the new feature, the Meet video button that is now in the compose bar of Chat is moving to the Chat header, offering users multiple options including the ability to call, start a huddle, or share a Meet link through a single entry point.

Google Chat audio huddles | Image credits: Google

As Google points out, huddles should now be available in direct messages, group messages and spaces. Users who wish to start a huddle in Chat must click the Video icon in the top right corner of their chat message and select “Start a huddle.”

Keep in mind though that huddles start audio only as default, but you can turn video on at any moment. It’s also worth adding that when you’re requested to join a huddle, you should be able to see a chat chip in your message thread that says [user] has started a huddle, so make sure to click “Join” to enter the huddle.

According to Google, huddles are coming to Chat starting November 27, and it should take more than two weeks for the feature to become visible to everyone. In fact, the rollout is expected to end by December 20, 2024.

The new Google Chat huddles are available for Google Workspace accounts with the following packages: Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline Starter, Frontline Standard, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, as well as nonprofits.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

