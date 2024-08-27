Google Workspace expands Gemini's capabilities with more file types and straight from Drive uploads

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Google Workspace users with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education or Education Premium licenses now have more options for uploading files directly into Gemini, Google's advanced AI model. This new feature allows users to upload documents, spreadsheets, or text files, from both Google Drive and their local devices.

By uploading files, Gemini can gain additional context and analyze the content within them. This enhanced understanding can help users in several ways:

  • Summarization of complex subject matter
  • Identification of trends and insights
  • Recommendations for improving writing and document organization
  • More personalized and relevant responses

Currently, this feature doesn't support Context-Aware Access (CAA) for files uploaded from Google Drive. However, it does honor access control settings for files within Drive, ensuring users can only upload files they own or have been shared with them.

It's important to note that file upload is not available to Google Workspace users accessing Gemini as an additional Google service. Additionally, users with a Gemini for Google Workspace license who access Gemini as a core service are subject to the Google Workspace Terms of Service or Google Workspace for Education Terms of Service. When using Gemini as a core service, chats and uploaded files won't be reviewed by humans or used to improve generative AI models.

Gemini document uploads menu | Image credit — Google

For admins, local file upload will be available in Gemini by default for all eligible users. However, file upload from Google Drive requires turning on Workspace extensions in Gemini. Detailed instructions can be found in the Help Center.

End users can upload up to 10 files at a time, with each file having a maximum size of 100 MB. To upload files from Google Drive, users need to connect Google Workspace apps & services in the Extensions setting.

This new file upload feature is being rolled out rapidly to both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains, with full visibility expected within 1-3 days starting from August 27, 2024.

This update is a significant step forward for Gemini, making it even more useful for Google Workspace users. By incorporating the context from uploaded files, Gemini can provide more accurate and relevant responses, further enhancing productivity and efficiency.
Johanna Romero
