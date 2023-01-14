Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year

Android Tablets Google
1
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
You might not know what it's called, but when you swipe to the right from the first home page on your Android phone, you see the Google Discover feed. There you scroll down on a list of stories that Google knows you have an interest in. For example, this writer's Discover page shows tech stories (including some written by my colleagues and myself for PhoneArena), articles on the sports I follow (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL), stories about the Beatles, and reports about the stock market.

On an Android phone, the Google Discover feed is a single column that scrolls vertically. As noted by 9to5Google, changes are being made in preparation for the release this year of the Pixel Tablet. The latter will be the latest addition to the Pixel ecosystem. The change to the Discover page for Android tablets is already rolling out as the new Discover interface has been spotted on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 running the current beta version of the Google app (14.2.7.26).


In the Discover feed, instead of each row containing two columns worth of stories, with the update, Android tablets in landscape orientation will show three columns of articles curated for the user. The change makes the feed edge-to-edge. The width of each story in the feed is the same, but the height is different in each row. In portrait, there will be two columns for each row.


On the Google app, you'll see a three-column feed in landscape with less empty space to the right of the Discover, Search, and Collections buttons on the left side of the screen. In portrait, you get two columns similar to how it looks on the Discover feed.

On the Pixel Tablet, the Discover feed and the Google app will both include a row titled "From your apps" that will show content recommended for you. The Pixel Tablet could arrive with a 10.95-inch display and feature the Google Tensor 2 SoC under the hood.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless