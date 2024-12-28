Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

This is why Google's CEO says 2025 will be a critical year for the company

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
The logo for Google's Gemini AI model is seen against a dark black background.
In a matter of days, the calendar will turn to 2025 and Alphabet unit Google will embark on a "critical" year according to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google faces the possibility of getting ripped apart by the Department of Justice with the possibility that it could be forced to spinoff the Android operating system, the Chrome Browser, and its Search Engine. Pichai told Google employees that during 2025, "the stakes are high."

Besides battles on the regulatory, legal, and competitive fronts, Google has to battle against other tech firms to see who ends up as the leader in artificial intelligence (AI). Google is investing big bucks on its AI model called Gemini and recently Google released a Gemini app for iOS users. Google Search remains the top search engine in the world although AI could be the future of search. OpenAI has kicked off ChatGPT search and Perplexity, a start-up valued at $9 billion, has an AI-powered search service.

AI is certainly closer to replacing digital assistants. Gemini is being used by many to answer queries instead of Google Assistant and Apple has just added ChatGPT integration to Siri on iPhone models that support Apple Intelligence.

On December 18th, Google held a strategy meeting at its headquarters in Mountain View California to discuss next year. Some unable to attend checked into the meeting virtually. Audio obtained by CNBC caught Pichai saying that the stakes are high and that Google needs to be focused on figuring out ways to unlock AI and use it to solve user problems.

2024 was a tough year for Google. Back in August, a federal judge ruled that Google has a monopoly in search. In another case, Google was accused by the DOJ of illegally dominating online ad technology. Google awaits the judge's ruling in that case. In the U.K., Google's is accused of stifling competition with its online ad technology.

"It’s not lost on me that we are facing scrutiny across the world. It comes with our size and success. It's part of a broader trend where tech is now impacting society at scale. So more than ever, through this moment, we have to make sure we don’t get distracted."-Sundar Pichai, Alphabet, Google CEO

Building out the Gemini app is a top priority for Google executives who see it as the next wildly successful Google app to reach 500 million users. Currently, Google has 15 apps with that many users.

Recommended Stories
The Google Gemini app for Android. | Image credit-PhoneArena - This is why Google&#039;s CEO says 2025 will be a critical year for the company
The Google Gemini app for Android. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Google's Gemini is going to be in a tough competitive battle with ChatGPT and other generative AI models. During the meeting, Pichai revealed a chart of large language models that showed Gemini 1.5 on top of ChatGPT and other rivals. The executive said, "In history, you don’t always need to be first but you have to execute well and really be the best in class as a product. I think that’s what 2025 is all about."

Google's top executive also said that since February, the Gemini app has seen a huge improvement in the number of users. Pichai said, "The products themselves are going to evolve massively over the next year or two."
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit

Latest News

AT&T and Verizon say their networks are free of attackers while T-Mobile presumably is the same
AT&T and Verizon say their networks are free of attackers while T-Mobile presumably is the same
Apple has a mystery announcement to make next weekend
Apple has a mystery announcement to make next weekend
Apple Intelligence vs Google Gemini vs Galaxy AI: what are the differences?
Apple Intelligence vs Google Gemini vs Galaxy AI: what are the differences?
Available at its lowest price, the compact Beats Pill (2024) offers sound and style at a steal
Available at its lowest price, the compact Beats Pill (2024) offers sound and style at a steal
Oppo switching to bi-annual release events for flagship Find X and N devices
Oppo switching to bi-annual release events for flagship Find X and N devices
iPhone 17 Slim concept video shows us what the super svelte model might look like
iPhone 17 Slim concept video shows us what the super svelte model might look like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless