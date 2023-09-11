Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
A new UI is coming soon to the Google Camera app

Android Software updates Google Camera
A new UI is coming soon to the Google Camera app
The Google News channel on Telegram says that an update to version 9.0.115 of the Google Camera app will include a new UI that adds new buttons to switch between photo and video modes. Currently, there are individual Camera and Video tabs at the bottom of the screen. With the update, the two tabs are replaced by the Photo tab and when selected there will be an icon for photographs (your standard camera icon) and one for videos (your standard movie camera icon).

If you select the camera icon for photographs, you'll see options for still photos such as Action Pan, Long Exposure, Portrait, Photo (main), Night Sight, Panorama, and Photo Sphere. Select the video icon and you'll see options related to video recording such as Pan, Video (main), Slow motion, and Time Lapse. Video stabilization modes are moved to Quick Settings. Following the update, the Quick Settings panel will accessed by swiping up instead of swiping down on the screen, and the shortcut button will be moved to the bottom left.


The zoom slider added to the Pixel 7 series will be added to the Pixel 6 line with the update. In addition, the button that switches you to the front-facing camera from the rear camera, and the button that opens the gallery, have been swapped in the new UI. Following the release of the updated version of Google Camera, the button on the right will move you back and forth between the front-facing camera and the rear camera array. The button on the left will open the gallery.

The new version of the Google Camera app requires Android 14 to run and the only issue there is that the stable version of Android 14  has been delayed. Wait a sec while I check my Pixel 6 Pro. Nope, it's up to date running the Android 14 Beta 5.3 update. Perhaps sometime this week the stable version of Android 14 will be released although more likely is a release scheduled around the October 4th unveiling of the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2.

