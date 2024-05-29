Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google shutting down yet another chat service

By
0comments
Google shutting down yet another chat service
The so-called “Google graveyard” is getting bigger and bigger every year as the Mountain View company continues to shut down many of the services that didn’t find enough of an audience.

The latest Google victim is the chat feature in Google Business Profile, which will be discontinued and completely removed in just a few months. Specifically designed for businesses, this feature will stop working on July 15, 2024.

Although customers will still be able to find and contact businesses through Google Search and Maps, they will no longer be able to start new chat conversations with a business from Google.

Google says that the chat feature will be completely removed in Google Business Profile on July 31, 2024. The search giant advises businesses relying on this specific feature to consider alternative chat channels to continue conversations with their customers.

Businesses interested in keeping records of past Business Profile chats can download it through Google Takeout. Keep in mind though that these will only be available for download until August 30, 2024.

As far as customers go, those in existing chat conversations will be notified about the deprecation of the feature beginning July 15, 2024. All notifications will be shown in existing chat conversations until July 31, 2024, when this feature will no longer be supported.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless