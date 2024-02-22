Another app joins Google's graveyard: Google Pay shutting down in June

What This Means for You

Google wants to make this transition as smooth as possible , therefore it has begun to advise its Google Pay users that they can still view and transfer any remaining app balance to their bank accounts up until the shutdown date. After that date, users will still have a chance to access their funds by using the web version of Google Pay





Google Wallet will remain users' main option for mobile payments in the US. Store credit/debit cards for tap-to-pay, managing loyalty programs, passes, tickets, digital car keys, and government IDs (where supported) will continue to be managed through the Google Wallet app which can be downloaded from Google Play





Peer-to-Peer payments, however, appear to be a feature that will no longer be supported at all after June 4th. Unlike the other features previously mentioned, Google doesn't make any mention of a transition plan for it, nor has it announced plans to bring this functionality to Google Wallet.





Google says that the Google Wallet app is used give times more often than the Google Pay app in the U.S. Considering this stat, it makes sense that the company has made this decision to streamline payment services. Additionally, having Google Pay as a separate app was a source of confusion for many users that weren't sure why two different (yet similar) apps existed for payments. Hopefully, this change can alleviate that problem.