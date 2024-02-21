Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google begins roll out of the more modern redesign of its sign-in page

Google
Google begins roll out of the more modern redesign of its sign-in page
If you use Google services like Gmail, YouTube, or Google Drive, you'll soon notice a change in the appearance of the pages where you sign in. Google announced today that it is updating the look of its sign-in pages with a cleaner, more streamlined design.

This new aesthetic brings these pages in line with the Material Design language used across other Google products, such as Gmail and Search, creating a unified and familiar experience. Just as it previously teased, this redesign will roll out across the web and mobile devices.
 
The new look features the usual Material Design elements, such as emphasizing rounded corners and soft colors. There is now a pill-shaped button for "Next" and places the "Email or phone" field to the right of the Google logo and "Sign in" header. The all too familiar language switcher, Help, Privacy, and Terms links remain directly at the bottom just as they were before.

The key change is purely visual – think of it as a fresh coat of paint. You'll see a cleaner interface and a layout optimized for the screen you're using. More importantly, though, is to know that how you sign in remains the same, as you will continue to use your familiar email (or phone number) and password. It's a small change, but it's one that makes the sign-in process feel a bit more intuitive and user-friendly.

Google begins roll out of the more modern redesign of its sign-in page
Google begins roll out of the more modern redesign of its sign-in page
Old vs New Google sign-in page on the web

The redesign is gradually rolling out now for all personal Google Account and Workspace users and will apply to all devices – phones, tablets, and computers. The anticipated completion date for the rollout is March 4th, so expect to see this new sign-in page in less than two weeks. Both end users and workspace admins need not take any action as this is a simple visual refresh.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless