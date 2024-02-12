Google teases new design for "Sign in with Google" pages on web and mobile

Image by Phone Arena





We have yet to see what this new "modern look and feel" is supposed to look like, considering Google hasn't released any screenshots yet, but we can make some educated guesses on the matter. For example, just as others have already done so, we can speculate that this re-design would likely fall within Google's own "Material You" design language, which is already being used across the ecosystem. This would make perfect sense and it would add a splash of color and consistency across the web.





While it is almost certain that Google's Material Design philosophy would be incorporated into the re-design, the more interesting questions is not the "how" but the "why" this is being done. Sure, clean lines, bold colors, and easy-to-navigate interfaces can be a good enough reason to apply a visual refresh across sign-in pages. However, there is another consideration as to why this might be in the works.





Google's push for password alternatives

It's no surprise that Google has been working for some time now to drive the use of passkeys as an alternative to using passwords. Making significant changes such as making passkeys the default sign-in method for personal and workspace accounts, as well as becoming a driving force for the expansion of passkeys support across the web by enlisting more partners , is not to be taken lightly.





It is entirely possible that this redesign could be another way in which Google plans to highlight the use of passkeys even more. Google's sign-in pages already prompt users to use them, but currently it is presented as more of an afterthought that the default sign-in method is it meant to be.

It is important to note that at this point this is all speculation. We have no clear indication on what Google's plans are on this matter, but considering how prominent the redesign notice is right now on sign-in pages, we probably won't have to wait long to find out.