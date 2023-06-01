Google Assistant won't be taking any notes outside of Keep anymore
Ah, Google. Always looking out for its users! Not only making some of the best Android phones on the market, but offering tons of extra features with them too. Like Google Assistant, which has grown a lot ever since its debut.
That growth, however, may be coming at a cost in the future. Actually, this has been going on for a while. Around this time last year, Google announced that it will no longer be supporting third-party Assistant voice apps.
This one was announced by the devs of AnyList on a blog post. This is one of the most used apps for — you guessed it — making lists and it was also supported by Google Assistant. But it seems like as of June 20th, 2023, support will be going away for good.
This means that users will no longer be able to create, add and maintain lists or notes on third-party apps, through Google Assistant. Or in other words — through voice commands. Naturally, everyone will still be able to do things the old fashioned way.
For the time being, nothing more has been stated on the topic, so we’ll have to hang around and see what happens after this turbulent period. Google is still fine with devs adding on to Android’s voice command capabilities regarding its own apps, so maybe that will lead to something even better.
Well, now the company has ditched another category: standard notation and list apps from third-party developers. In all honesty, this still leaves Google Keep as an option — and quite a solid one at that. But was this really required?
Google Assistant has come a long way since its launch in 2016. | Image credit - PhoneArena
Why is this happening? Well, if Google focuses its efforts on its own services and apps, that means more control. And that, in return, may mean that Google Assistant will become even more capable in the future, but regarding first party apps like Google Keep.
