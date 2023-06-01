Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google Assistant won't be taking any notes outside of Keep anymore

Android Apps Google
2
Google Assistant won't be taking any notes outside of Keep anymore
Ah, Google. Always looking out for its users! Not only making some of the best Android phones on the market, but offering tons of extra features with them too. Like Google Assistant, which has grown a lot ever since its debut.

That growth, however, may be coming at a cost in the future. Actually, this has been going on for a while. Around this time last year, Google announced that it will no longer be supporting third-party Assistant voice apps.

Well, now the company has ditched another category: standard notation and list apps from third-party developers. In all honesty, this still leaves Google Keep as an option — and quite a solid one at that. But was this really required?



This one was announced by the devs of AnyList on a blog post. This is one of the most used apps for — you guessed it — making lists and it was also supported by Google Assistant. But it seems like as of June 20th, 2023, support will be going away for good.

This means that users will no longer be able to create, add and maintain lists or notes on third-party apps, through Google Assistant. Or in other words — through voice commands. Naturally, everyone will still be able to do things the old fashioned way.

Why is this happening? Well, if Google focuses its efforts on its own services and apps, that means more control. And that, in return, may mean that Google Assistant will become even more capable in the future, but regarding first party apps like Google Keep.

For the time being, nothing more has been stated on the topic, so we’ll have to hang around and see what happens after this turbulent period. Google is still fine with devs adding on to Android’s voice command capabilities regarding its own apps, so maybe that will lead to something even better.

Popular stories

Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Apple has advice for those complaining about iPhone battery life after iOS 16.5 update
Apple has advice for those complaining about iPhone battery life after iOS 16.5 update
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless