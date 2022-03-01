Google Chat rolls out new Space Manager feature

Google Chat rolls out new Space Manager feature0
One of the big improvements is the new Manager role that will allow certain users to have better control over the Spaces functionality in Google Chat. There’s also a new description feature for Spaces, alongside guidelines, both of which should give context and help people communicate safely and efficiently.
“The Manager role provides tools to promote healthy conversations and control the availability of the space within an organization. Space creators will be managers by default and can assign other members in the space this role as well,” writes Google in the official post.
The Manager position goes along with a badge and is given automatically to Space creators but they can redistribute the role to other users if necessary.
The new features are already rolling out and expected to reach all users in the coming weeks for both Workspace and personal Google Accounts.
Things that are NOT allowed: