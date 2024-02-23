New sign-in user interface rolling out for Google Accounts
Google has updated the user interface for signing in to or signing up for Google Accounts, the search giant announced this week. The new Google sign-in page on web and mobile features a new design that comes in line with the Material Design language specific to the company’s other products.
According to Google, no changes have been implemented apart from those in visual appearance, so there are no functionality impacts or other changes of that nature.
These changes to the sign-in user interface should appear automatically for everyone, there’s no need to do anything to quicken its arrival. In fact, Google says that it will take up to 15 days for the new user interface to be visible to everyone.
The visual changes aren’t as big as one might expect, but that’s a good thing considering how easy is to confuse someone who has been using the same UI for years.
Old design vs. New design
Considering that the roll-out started on February 21, it means that all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts should get the new user interface by March 4 at the latest.
