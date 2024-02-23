Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

New sign-in user interface rolling out for Google Accounts

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
New sign-in user interface rolling out for Google Accounts
Google has updated the user interface for signing in to or signing up for Google Accounts, the search giant announced this week. The new Google sign-in page on web and mobile features a new design that comes in line with the Material Design language specific to the company’s other products.

According to Google, no changes have been implemented apart from those in visual appearance, so there are no functionality impacts or other changes of that nature.

The visual changes aren’t as big as one might expect, but that’s a good thing considering how easy is to confuse someone who has been using the same UI for years.

Old design vs. New design - New sign-in user interface rolling out for Google Accounts
Old design vs. New design


These changes to the sign-in user interface should appear automatically for everyone, there’s no need to do anything to quicken its arrival. In fact, Google says that it will take up to 15 days for the new user interface to be visible to everyone.

Considering that the roll-out started on February 21, it means that all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts should get the new user interface by March 4 at the latest.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut

Latest News

Xiaomi debuts top-tier Pad 6S Pro Android tablet
Xiaomi debuts top-tier Pad 6S Pro Android tablet
Feel the time: Pixel Watch might soon get a vibration time-telling feature
Feel the time: Pixel Watch might soon get a vibration time-telling feature
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is now official: will it dominate the 2024 camera phone arena?
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is now official: will it dominate the 2024 camera phone arena?
This limited-time deal on the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE will sweep you off your feet
This limited-time deal on the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE will sweep you off your feet
Asus ROG Phone 8/8 Pro pre-orders in the US might kick off in late February
Asus ROG Phone 8/8 Pro pre-orders in the US might kick off in late February
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless