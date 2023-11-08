Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
What's the most annoying thing about your current phone?

Gmail accounts inactive for two years are about to be deleted by Google

iOS Android Google
Gmail accounts inactive for two years are about to be deleted by Google
You might recall that back in May, Google said that Gmail accounts that have been inactive for two years would face deletion and get wiped off the face of this earth. Before making this announcement, Google used to erase the content stored in these seemingly forgotten accounts but would still allowed the Gmail account to remain active. Now, Google might be concerned with the extra security risk that accompanies abandoned Gmail accounts.

Using an abandoned Gmail account to send and receive gmail containing personal data is not a good idea which is why Google would rather delete these accounts fully instead of wiping out the content and letting users continue to use the accounts. Per Android Authority, Google will begin deleting these accounts starting next month.

Google is deleting Gmail accounts that haven't been used for two years - Gmail accounts inactive for two years are about to be deleted by Google
Google is deleting Gmail accounts that haven't been used for two years

While the clock is ticking down toward December, it is not too late to save an inactive Gmail account that you have. Otherwise, it will be tossed in the trash as though you never created it at all. To save your inactive Gmail account all you have to do is sign in and, well, use it. Here are some suggestions for things you can do to keep your Gmail account alive if you're closing ion on two years of inactivity:

  • Watch YouTube.
  • Read an email.
  • Use Google Drive.
  • Use Google Search.
  • Use your Google sign-in to log into a third-party app.
Speaking of YouTube, Google does have a process that it will use to delete the abandoned Gmail accounts and one thing that it will not do at this time is delete an unused Gmail account that has a YouTube video currently active. What it will do is start with Gmail accounts that were created and never used again.

Google is only removing inactive personal Gmail accounts. Abandoned accounts belonging to companies or schools will not be deleted. Remember, those Gmail accounts that have withered on the vine for two years are the ones that Google is deleting.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless