Goodbye, iPhone X! iOS 16 last update for the phone that changed iPhone, Galaxy, Android forever

But not just any iPhone. The iPhone X (at this point, everyone thought the "X" was pronounced like the letter, which somehow made it more epic)...

Even back in 2017, it was very rare to see a phone that fundamentally changed the way we interact with it, and the iPhone X did that. Here's a reminder of how it did it…





The Notch and Face ID forever changed the way we look at iPhone (literally)









The iPhone X's new gesture navigation system meant Apple’s home button and Android’s capacitive touch buttons weren’t missed









Before iPhone X, navigating through iPhone was done via the home button and navigating through Android via capacitive/virtual buttons. Oh, ancient times!





iPhone X was the first $1,000 iPhone, opening the floodgates for a plethora of super-premium, super-expensive future iPhones and Android phones





The iPhone X wasn't the very first phone with a "notch", but it certainly was the device that made it widespread and "cool". The appearance of the notch wasn't exactly inevitable since Cupertino could've just moved Touch ID to the side of the iPhone and still had an edge-to-edge iPhone. However, Tim Cook & Co had something else in mind, which required almost all the space on the top of the "X" - Face ID.Again, face unlocking existed on Android phones for ages, but Apple went all the way and did it right. Face ID wasn't an afterthought of a feature you could use alongside your fingerprint reader but a sophisticated 3D scanning system that was now the one and only method of unlocking iPhone.Of course, it took Apple some time to perfect the software side of things, but today Face ID works like magic (except when it doesn't, which is when I'm trying to unlock my phone in bed, for example). Still, Face ID managed to convert even me, the hardest of Touch ID advocates, into a Face ID fan. It's a seamless experience, and as Apple likes to say… It just works.But Apple absolutely nailed the execution of the new era of UI navigation with simple gestures that we've all come to like. Swipe up to go home, hold for multitasking, and swipe from the side to go back - it was always meant to be that way.And, of course, this is the one iPhone X feature that literally all Android phones adopted later on, which is a great reason Android fans (like myself) might want to thank Cupertino… for once!Sure, the notch, Face ID, and the brand new gesture navigation system are the most obvious game-changing features iPhone X brought to the table. In fact, iPhone X arrived with a lot of other firsts for Apple in particular - it was the first iPhone with an OLED display as well as the first iPhone that had a big screen but stayed compact in size.