Gmail gets AI-powered "Summarize" feature on iOS and Android, Gemini side panel on the web

Image credit — PhoneArena

Gemini-powered "Summarize this email" feature in Gmail on mobile | Image credit — Google





Google has announced that the rollout of this feature will begin today and be fully available to all eligible users in the next couple of weeks. This feature is expected to be helpful to users that are usually on the go and need a quicker way to triage their inbox.In addition to the mobile app enhancement, Google is also introducing a Gemini side panel in the web version of Gmail. This side panel, powered by Gemini 1.5 Pro, offers a range of features to assist users with their email tasks. These features include summarizing email threads, suggesting responses, helping draft emails, and answering questions about emails within the inbox or Google Drive files. Furthermore, by tapping the Gemini sparkle icon in the top-right corner, users can access proactive prompts from Gmail. The rollout of this feature is also starting today and will be fully available in the coming weeks.