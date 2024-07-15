Global smartphone shipments rise for the third consecutive quarter

Smartphone shipments rose worldwide for the third consecutive quarter as Canalys reports that global deliveries of the device grew 12% year-over-year for the second quarter of 2024. This follows annual gains of 10% for 2024's initial quarter and 8% for the final quarter of 2023. Shipments declined 1% during last year's third quarter, the last time Canalys' report showed a quarterly year-over-year decline.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 right here, right now!



Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120). $2240 off (69%) Trade-in $999 98 $3239 99 Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well. $420 off (18%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon









For its part, Apple lost one percentage point in market share declining to 16% from 17%. Despite the drop, Apple did "less worse" than Samsung allowing the tech giant to move within two percentage points of the leader. Apple will remain quiet on the smartphone front until the end of the calendar third quarter when it is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series and Apple should release the new line before the end of September.







Recommended Stories

Xiaomi didn't miss topping Apple by much during the second quarter as the manufacturer was able to garner a 15% market share during Q2. That placed Xiaomi just one percentage point behind Apple after adding two percentage points to its Q2 2023 market share. Vivo was next although it was a rather large six percentage points behind Xiaomi with 9% of the market during the quarter. Last year, Vivo accounted for 8% of smartphones shipped worldwide during the second quarter. Transsion finished fifth during the quarter with a 9% market share which was the same market share it earned during the same quarter last year.











