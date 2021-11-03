You get an LED notification light on your Pixel 6 with this app

You get an LED notification light on your Pixel 6 with this app0
When it comes to Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a, which don’t have the Tensor chipset, the app taps into the phone’s Always On Display feature. That solution achieves similar results as with the Pixel 6 series.
You can choose how you want aodNotify to show up on your Always On Display. It can be just a subtle circle around your front camera punch hole, or it can show detailed information about your notifications. Additionally, you can make the light go alongside all of your screen’s edges, or—if you are feeling extra nostalgic—you can opt for the LED notification to be on the top right as well.
Needless to say, you have complete freedom over what color the light will have, and you can assign specific colors to specific notifications.
Keep in mind that aodNotify is still in its beta phase at the moment, so you could face some bugs while using it. Having said that, Pixel phone users should expect improvements to come with future updates. Jawomo is also doing tests on other Pixels, so keep an eye out if you’re interested.