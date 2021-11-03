Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Android Apps Google

You get an LED notification light on your Pixel 6 with this app

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
You get an LED notification light on your Pixel phone with this app
If you have forgotten all about the existence of the notification LED lights that our smartphones used to have, well, no one would blame you. It is so rare to see one nowadays that they almost have a mythical status. Having said that, many old-school Android users miss having such a feature, which is where developer Jawomo’s aodNotifiy app comes in.

Samsung phone users are likely already familiar with aodNotify, as it was available on the Galaxy S10, S20, S21, and Note20 lineups. Now, the app finally works with Pixel phones as well. Jawomo says that he was able to port his app thanks to the Pixel 6 phones’ “proper Always On Display and a dedicated low power Tensor Context Hub engine.” (via Android Police)

When it comes to Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a, which don’t have the Tensor chipset, the app taps into the phone’s Always On Display feature. That solution achieves similar results as with the Pixel 6 series.

Probably as crucial, though, is the presence of an OLED screen. Without the individually lit pixels of an OLED, the aodNotify app wouldn’t be possible. Well, you could probably run it on a simple LCD, but that would eat up your phone’s battery for breakfast. Unlike OLEDs, LCD screens have to light up completely if even a few of the pixels need light to pass through them.


You can choose how you want aodNotify to show up on your Always On Display. It can be just a subtle circle around your front camera punch hole, or it can show detailed information about your notifications. Additionally, you can make the light go alongside all of your screen’s edges, or—if you are feeling extra nostalgic—you can opt for the LED notification to be on the top right as well.

Needless to say, you have complete freedom over what color the light will have, and you can assign specific colors to specific notifications.

Keep in mind that aodNotify is still in its beta phase at the moment, so you could face some bugs while using it. Having said that, Pixel phone users should expect improvements to come with future updates. Jawomo is also doing tests on other Pixels, so keep an eye out if you’re interested.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$599 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $524off $475 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 5 specs
Google Pixel 5 specs
Review
8.7
User reviews
8.7
$600 Special BestBuy $725 Special AT&T $700 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Google Pixel 4a 5G specs
Google Pixel 4a 5G specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
9.0
$500 Special BestBuy $500 Special T-Mobile $499 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Google embraces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro DIY repairs by adding a fingerprint calibration tool
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google embraces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro DIY repairs by adding a fingerprint calibration tool
Reports corroborate the budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G will come with an upgraded camera
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Reports corroborate the budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G will come with an upgraded camera
WhatsApp working on "delete for everyone" feature with no time limit
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp working on "delete for everyone" feature with no time limit
Facebook shuts down face recognition, to delete billions of face recognition templates
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Facebook shuts down face recognition, to delete billions of face recognition templates
iPhone 14 will keep the same 5nm chip as the iPhone 13
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
iPhone 14 will keep the same 5nm chip as the iPhone 13
Netflix brings its thin mobile games library to all Android users
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Netflix brings its thin mobile games library to all Android users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless