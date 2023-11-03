Gboard on Android will soon add a new built-in OCR scan text tool so you won't have to use Lens
Google is testing a new feature in the latest beta of Gboard for Android that lets you scan text using optical character recognition (OCR). Previously, you had to use Google Lens in the Camera app or the search bar on Pixel devices to quickly get to this feature.
As reported by the Google News channel on Telegram and 9to5Google, the "Scan text" feature is currently only available in the latest beta version of Gboard (13.06.04) and is not yet available by default to all beta users. However, based on initial usage for those that managed to enable the feature, the OCR quality and accuracy appear to be the same as other Google products.
Image source - Google News channel on Telegram
To use the feature, you'll first need to grant Gboard the camera permission. Then, open the Gboard keyboard and tap the new "Scan text" tile. Take a photo of the text you want to scan, and Gboard will highlight the recognized text. You can then select and insert the text into the input field.
The "Scan text" feature is located alongside the Translate and Proofread features in the Gboard toolbar. After you tap the "Scan text" tile, you'll see a viewfinder square that takes up the bottom half of your screen, where you can then tap the capture button to take a photo of the text you want to scan.
Once Gboard has processed the photo, it will highlight the recognized text. You can tap to select an entire line of text, or you can adjust the selection area. Once you're happy with the selection, tap the "Insert" button to insert the text into the input field.
The "Scan text" tool remains on the screen after you insert something, so you can quickly make another selection. This is faster than opening Google Lens, especially if you move the "Scan text" tile to the shortcuts row. I can definitely see this feature being extremely helpful for multitasking as well.
