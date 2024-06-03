The exciting Garmin Vivoactive 5 remains at its best price on Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 5: still 19% off on Amazon

Amazon still lets you snag the Vivoactive 5 in Black at an amazing price. The smartwatch is currently available at 19% off, meaning you save $58 on your purchase. The wearable sports a gorgeous AMOLED screen and offers plenty of health and activity tracking features. The best part? It has a great battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode! Get yours via Amazon and save $58 while this cool deal is still active.