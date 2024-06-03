The exciting Garmin Vivoactive 5 remains at its best price on Amazon
A couple of weeks ago, we spotted a brand-new Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal that slammed it down to its best price on Amazon. Fast forward to today, and this fantastic deal is still up for grabs! That’s right, you can still save 19% on the latest model from this GPS smartwatch series.
We should note that, at the time of writing, only the model in Black retails at 19% off its price tag. This makes it the cheapest version of the Vivoactive 5 you can get. If you'd like your timepiece in another color, you'd have to put up with a slightly less impressive 17% discount. Then again, prices for other coatings aren’t drastically higher, so you'll still be getting your money’s worth.
There’s no shortage of health-related features, either. You have heart rate tracking, nap and sleep detection and insights, stress measurements, body battery energy monitor, and many more.
As you probably know, the average Galaxy Watch offers nowhere near as much battery life. That’s to say, if you’re looking for a lifestyle smartwatch with most of Garmin’s activity-related features and a great battery life, this watch should make you more than happy.
The Vivoactive 5 remains at its best price on Amazon, sold at 19% off its price tag. Since this deal has been live for some time, you may not have much longer to act on it. Don’t miss out!
Essentially a cheaper version of the Venu 3, this wearable has almost everything you could ask for. In a typical Garmin watch fashion, you get a long battery life and various activity-related features. Some of these include Garmin Coach, Workout Creation, and Morning Report.
With its AMOLED touchscreen, the device also looks very much like some of the best smartwatches for Android lovers. And we can’t deny it beats those on the battery life front with no issue, offering up to 11 days of use between charges. In GPS-only mode, you can get up to 21 hours of use.
