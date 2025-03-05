GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Enjoy ultra-long battery life for less with the Garmin Vivoactive 5, still 23% off at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Close-up of a wrist wearing the Garmin Vivoactive 5.
Looking for a suitable Galaxy Watch Ultra alternative with ultra-long battery life? The Garmin Vivoactive 5 might be the one you need. This bad boy promises up to 11 days of use per charge, boasts an AMOLED touchscreen, and usually costs only about $300. But Amazon makes it an even more tempting pick by slashing 23% off its original price!

You can still save 23% on the Garmin Vivoactive 5

$70 off (23%)
If you like Garmin watches with their multiple features and long battery life, consider getting yourself a new Vivoactive 5. This timepiece promises up to 11 days of battery life (four days with always-on display) and is a hit at 23% off its original price. This is the unit in Navy.
Buy at Amazon

For context, the e-commerce giant gives you $70 in savings on the budget Garmin watch in Navy. No other coating is available at the same discount, and deals at Best Buy and Walmart aren't any better. That said, the timepiece has been 23% off for some time, and we can't know just how long the sale will be available.

Garmin watches are far less popular than Samsung and Apple timepieces, but are they any good? Absolutely. Take this one, for example. The Vivoactive 5 has a super lightweight design that enables 24/7 comfort, and it has a bright OLED touchscreen (few models have that, so kudos to Garmin for including it here).

The unit is excellent at giving you an overview of your overall health and wellness. For instance, the Body Battery energy monitoring feature helps you estimate the optimal times for rest and action. But that's not all—you get detailed sleep tracking and over 30 built-in sports apps to choose from.

Of course, the timepiece monitors your heart rate and stress levels, detects your naps, and more. As if that's not enough, it provides detailed morning reports with weather and sleep info, meeting updates, etc.

If there's anything that might hold you back from purchasing this buddy, it must be the slightly unintuitive Garmin OS. As we've pointed out in our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, you might need some time to get used to its UI.

That shouldn't be a dealbreaker, though, as the model checks all the boxes you could want for its asking price. With its long battery life, beautiful touchscreen, and multiple features, the unit is perfect for undemanding users.

Now that it's available for 23% off its original price, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is pretty irresistible. If you agree with us, go ahead and save $70 with Amazon's generous discount. And remember, it might expire at any time, so you might not want to wait too long.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
106 stories
05 Mar, 2025
Enjoy ultra-long battery life for less with the Garmin Vivoactive 5, still 23% off at Amazon
25 Feb, 2025
Garmin's premium Fenix 7X Solar Edition drops below the $530 mark for a short while
24 Feb, 2025
The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar with unlimited battery life is not to be missed at its latest discount This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
23 Feb, 2025
Amazon just made the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar even more irresistible — save 41% now
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless