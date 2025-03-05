Enjoy ultra-long battery life for less with the Garmin Vivoactive 5, still 23% off at Amazon
Looking for a suitable Galaxy Watch Ultra alternative with ultra-long battery life? The Garmin Vivoactive 5 might be the one you need. This bad boy promises up to 11 days of use per charge, boasts an AMOLED touchscreen, and usually costs only about $300. But Amazon makes it an even more tempting pick by slashing 23% off its original price!
For context, the e-commerce giant gives you $70 in savings on the budget Garmin watch in Navy. No other coating is available at the same discount, and deals at Best Buy and Walmart aren't any better. That said, the timepiece has been 23% off for some time, and we can't know just how long the sale will be available.
The unit is excellent at giving you an overview of your overall health and wellness. For instance, the Body Battery energy monitoring feature helps you estimate the optimal times for rest and action. But that's not all—you get detailed sleep tracking and over 30 built-in sports apps to choose from.
If there's anything that might hold you back from purchasing this buddy, it must be the slightly unintuitive Garmin OS. As we've pointed out in our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, you might need some time to get used to its UI.
That shouldn't be a dealbreaker, though, as the model checks all the boxes you could want for its asking price. With its long battery life, beautiful touchscreen, and multiple features, the unit is perfect for undemanding users.
Now that it's available for 23% off its original price, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is pretty irresistible. If you agree with us, go ahead and save $70 with Amazon's generous discount. And remember, it might expire at any time, so you might not want to wait too long.
Garmin watches are far less popular than Samsung and Apple timepieces, but are they any good? Absolutely. Take this one, for example. The Vivoactive 5 has a super lightweight design that enables 24/7 comfort, and it has a bright OLED touchscreen (few models have that, so kudos to Garmin for including it here).
Of course, the timepiece monitors your heart rate and stress levels, detects your naps, and more. As if that's not enough, it provides detailed morning reports with weather and sleep info, meeting updates, etc.
