One of Garmin's most complete Apple Watch-rivaling packages is on sale at a crazy low price
Despite selling quite possibly the largest number of different smartwatch models among the world's top manufacturers, Garmin continues to rank well below Apple and even the likes of Samsung and Huawei in global shipments.
One of the key reasons why the wearable industry veteran seems incapable of challenging the mainstream popularity of a device like the Apple Watch Series 8 is that it can be difficult to identify exactly what mass-oriented alternatives prospective buyers get in Garmin's (overly) expansive portfolio.
The recently released Instinct 2X Solar, for instance, is definitely not for everyone due to its bulky design and non-touch-supporting display, and the same goes for the "hybrid" Vivomove Trend or slightly too expensive Forerunner 965.
But then there's the Venu 2, which is relatively lightweight, undeniably stylish, decidedly feature-packed, and if you hurry, impressively affordable. This is not a very new model, mind you, and at least for the time being, it doesn't support ECG monitoring technology as the pricier Venu 2 Plus does.
On the bright side, the battery life is truly remarkable for a non-rugged wearable normally fetching $399.99 in a 45mm size, at up to 11 days between charges, and yes, the Garmin Venu 2 sports a large and beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with an optional always-on mode and a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels as well.
That list price is currently marked down by a completely unprecedented 39 percent on Amazon in a single color option combining a silver stainless steel bezel with a granite blue case and silicone band, and something tells us this $156.02 discount will not last long.
That's not just because the Venu 2 is now cheaper than ever before, but also because Amazon's hot new price cut eclipses what Garmin itself and other major retailers like Best Buy are offering at the time of this writing in terms of outright savings.
At its record low price, the Garmin Venu 2 obviously undercuts the aforementioned Apple Watch Series 8... by a lot while more or less clashing with Samsung's smallest Galaxy Watch 5 model at its most recent discounts.
That may sound like a tough choice to make, especially for a hardcore Samsung fan, but this bad boy's battery life rating, elegant design, and (nearly) complete set of health monitoring tools make it a virtually irresistible bargain. Oh, and did we mention that the Venu 2 is compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets?
