One of Garmin's most complete Apple Watch-rivaling packages is on sale at a crazy low price





One of the key reasons why the wearable industry veteran seems incapable of challenging the mainstream popularity of a device like the Apple Watch Series 8 is that it can be difficult to identify exactly what mass-oriented alternatives prospective buyers get in Garmin's (overly) expansive portfolio.

Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 45mm Granite Blue Case, Silver Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Band, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility $156 off (39%) Buy at Amazon









But then there's the Venu 2, which is relatively lightweight, undeniably stylish, decidedly feature-packed, and if you hurry, impressively affordable. This is not a very new model, mind you, and at least for the time being, it doesn't support ECG monitoring technology as the pricier Venu 2 Plus does





On the bright side, the battery life is truly remarkable for a non-rugged wearable normally fetching $399.99 in a 45mm size, at up to 11 days between charges, and yes, the Garmin Venu 2 sports a large and beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with an optional always-on mode and a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels as well.





That list price is currently marked down by a completely unprecedented 39 percent on Amazon in a single color option combining a silver stainless steel bezel with a granite blue case and silicone band, and something tells us this $156.02 discount will not last long.





That's not just because the Venu 2 is now cheaper than ever before, but also because Amazon's hot new price cut eclipses what Garmin itself and other major retailers like Best Buy are offering at the time of this writing in terms of outright savings.





At its record low price, the Garmin Venu 2 obviously undercuts the aforementioned Apple Watch Series 8... by a lot while more or less clashing with Samsung's smallest Galaxy Watch 5 model at its most recent discounts.





That may sound like a tough choice to make, especially for a hardcore Samsung fan, but this bad boy's battery life rating, elegant design, and (nearly) complete set of health monitoring tools make it a virtually irresistible bargain. Oh, and did we mention that the Venu 2 is compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets? That may sound like a tough choice to make, especially for a hardcore Samsung fan, but this bad boy's battery life rating, elegant design, and (nearly) complete set of health monitoring tools make it a virtually irresistible bargain. Oh, and did we mention that the Venu 2 is compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets?