Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Upcoming event
Watch the Galaxy S23 announcement here. Last chance to reserve yours!
Feb 01, Wed, 11:59 CST
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
How to watch and what to expect at the Galaxy S23 livestream + reserve yours with a discount before time runs out.

Garmin's stylish new smartwatch comes with an analog design and a 'hidden' touchscreen

Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin's stylish new smartwatch comes with an analog design and a 'hidden' touchscreen
If you felt like Garmin's already incredibly expansive smartwatch lineup was missing something, you might be happy to hear that there's a trendy new model up for grabs in the US.

Priced at $269.99 and up, the aptly named Vivomove Trend is slightly less affordable than other members of the same family, which is easily explained by the inclusion of a reasonably large and sharp "hidden" display with a resolution of 254 x 346 pixels.

Garmin Vivomove Trend

Hybrid Smartwatch with Analog Design and Hidden Touchscreen, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Band, Two Color Combinations
$269 99
Buy at Garmin

Garmin Vivomove Trend

Hybrid Smartwatch with Analog Design and Hidden Touchscreen, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Band, Two Color Combinations
$299 99
Buy at Garmin

That's not exactly a groundbreaking feature in itself, of course, but the $200 Vivomove 3, for instance, comes with a significantly smaller and lower-res "secret" touchscreen.

As a proud new representative of the "hybrid" smartwatch breed, the Garmin Vivomove Trend aims to primarily attract attention with its "classic" analog design and "real" ticking watch hands, looking like a (jumbo-sized) traditional timepiece at first glance while also rocking a "full-dial" display that only appears "when needed" to show notifications, various in-depth health stats, and even help you make wrist payments.

For a decidedly fashionable and undeniably eye-catching device with such snazzy color combinations as Peach Gold/Ivory, Cream Gold/French Gray, and Silver/Mist Gray (in addition to a more "boring" Slate/Black option), this thing really does shine in the health and fitness tracking department as well with super-advanced tools monitoring everything from your energy levels to your sleep quality, everyday stress, blood oxygen saturation, and menstrual cycle.



Unfortunately, the Vivomove Trend needs to connect to an Android handset or iPhone to accurately monitor your outdoor walks, rides, and runs, which is definitely a little disappointing given the $270 or $300 price tag (depending on what colorway you end up choosing).

On the bright side, you do get a decent battery life of "up to 5 days in smartwatch mode", as well as wireless charging support, not to mention Garmin Pay functionality and top-shelf water resistance. Is that enough to offset the lack of standalone GPS connectivity? You tell us.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Will the iPad become bigger?
Will the iPad become bigger?
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by

Popular stories

Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless