Garmin's stylish new smartwatch comes with an analog design and a 'hidden' touchscreen





Priced at $269.99 and up, the aptly named Vivomove Trend is slightly less affordable than other members of the same family, which is easily explained by the inclusion of a reasonably large and sharp "hidden" display with a resolution of 254 x 346 pixels.

Garmin Vivomove Trend Hybrid Smartwatch with Analog Design and Hidden Touchscreen, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Band, Two Color Combinations $269 99 Buy at Garmin Garmin Vivomove Trend Hybrid Smartwatch with Analog Design and Hidden Touchscreen, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Band, Two Color Combinations $299 99 Buy at Garmin





That's not exactly a groundbreaking feature in itself, of course, but the $200 Vivomove 3, for instance, comes with a significantly smaller and lower-res "secret" touchscreen.





As a proud new representative of the "hybrid" smartwatch breed, the Garmin Vivomove Trend aims to primarily attract attention with its "classic" analog design and "real" ticking watch hands, looking like a (jumbo-sized) traditional timepiece at first glance while also rocking a "full-dial" display that only appears "when needed" to show notifications, various in-depth health stats, and even help you make wrist payments.





For a decidedly fashionable and undeniably eye-catching device with such snazzy color combinations as Peach Gold/Ivory, Cream Gold/French Gray, and Silver/Mist Gray (in addition to a more "boring" Slate/Black option), this thing really does shine in the health and fitness tracking department as well with super-advanced tools monitoring everything from your energy levels to your sleep quality, everyday stress, blood oxygen saturation, and menstrual cycle.













Unfortunately, the Vivomove Trend needs to connect to an Android handset or iPhone to accurately monitor your outdoor walks, rides, and runs, which is definitely a little disappointing given the $270 or $300 price tag (depending on what colorway you end up choosing).





On the bright side, you do get a decent battery life of "up to 5 days in smartwatch mode", as well as wireless charging support, not to mention Garmin Pay functionality and top-shelf water resistance. Is that enough to offset the lack of standalone GPS connectivity? You tell us.

If you felt like Garmin's already incredibly expansive smartwatch lineup was missing something, you might be happy to hear that there's a trendy new model up for grabs in the US.