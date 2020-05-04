Deals Wearables Garmin

Celebrate May the Fourth in style with these deeply discounted Star Wars-branded Garmin wearables

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 04, 2020, 1:20 PM
Celebrate May the Fourth in style with these deeply discounted Star Wars-branded Garmin wearables
In case you've lost track of time self-quarantining to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that's taken at least 250,000 lives around the globe according to the pandemic's Worldometer counter as of May 4, today is, well, May 4, also known as May the Fourth.

As hardcore fans of one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time are well aware, this date has been selected (quite randomly if I might add) to celebrate the Star Wars universe, with both official and unofficial events organized every year in honor of a long history spanning more than four decades, during which the incredibly popular movie series was repeatedly rebooted, spun off, and expanded to the small screen.

While the ongoing public health crisis caused by COVID-19 is making physical gatherings in commemoration of Star Wars Day significantly trickier and less fun than usual (although the masks are nothing new), you can still show your dedication to the Force (or the dark side) by purchasing some cool new merchandise online.
Curiously enough, there aren't that many mainstream Star Wars-branded gadgets we can think of, but several such devices are currently on sale at interesting discounts. Amazon is charging $100 less than usual for a feature-packed Garmin Legacy Saga smartwatch in your choice of two very special designs, while the kid-friendly Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 activity tracker can be had at a much smaller but still notable $20 discount in two Star Wars-honoring editions of its own.

Normally priced at $399.99, the Garmin Legacy has everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to standalone GPS connectivity, wrist payment support, water resistance, on-board storage for phone-free music listening, advanced sleep tracking, and a state-of-the-art pulse ox sensor to keep an eye on your blood oxygen saturation going for it. Of course, the key selling points of the Darth Vader and Rey-inspired variants are the custom designs including famous quotes engraved on the smartwatch's back, as well as special colors and accents.

You should also keep in mind the Rey model is a little smaller and lighter than its Darth Vader cousin, which results in a slightly lower battery life rating of... 7 days (compared to 8 days).

As far as the Vivofit Jr 2 is concerned, you can probably imagine the fitness band doesn't exactly shine in terms of specs and features, nonetheless looking destined to capture the attention of the youngest Star Wars fans out there with snazzy dark and light side designs in red and bright orange respectively, as well as fun little adventures they can unlock by moving around and staying active. May the Fourth be with you all!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

20%
HBO Max promo slashes the subscription price to Netflix costs, free for Now users
Expires in - 3w 1dHBO Max promo slashes the subscription price to Netflix costs, free for Now users
$350
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
-$1,449
Deal: Buy a Motorola Razr, get a second Razr for free
Deal: Buy a Motorola Razr, get a second Razr for free
-$850
Here's how you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G at a colossal $850 discount
Here's how you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G at a colossal $850 discount
Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are cheaper than ever before
Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are cheaper than ever before
The OG Google Home hits a new all-time low price in huge nationwide smart speaker sales
The OG Google Home hits a new all-time low price in huge nationwide smart speaker sales

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless