Several popular Garmin smartwatch models are crashing multiple times per month

A mystery has taken over the world of Garmin smartwatches . Several users report that their watch face crashes showing the "IQ!" error message with the exclamation mark colored orange. This odd bug has been affecting Garmin watch owners for months now on popular timepieces from Garmin such as the Venu 3, Forerunner 965, Fenix 7, and others. There appears to be no rhyme or reason as some say the crash occurs after receiving a notification while others say this issue occurs randomly during regular use.





The Garmin smartwatches crashing are running firmware versions 11.16, 20.29, and others cited in online forums.The issue could be related to a problem with Garmin's Connect IQ platform (CIQ), possibly the Storage.setValue() function. The latter is used by apps and watch faces to save data. Once the affected watch faces crash, other faces crash as well until the watch is restarted. But that doesn't permanently fix the problem as the watch will continue to crash and show the "IQ!" error message even after being shut down and turned back on.











On Reddit, a large number of Garmin smartwatch owners reported that they have been suffering with this issue for months . Hopefully, Garmin will be able to develop an update that will take care of this problem because a watch that is constantly crashing, especially a smartwatch, isn't good for anyone. For example, one Garmin customer who owns the F7X Pro Sapphire Solar says that his watch has crashed three times this month since he received the 19.34 update.





Another Garmin owner says that he has been seeing the IQ! error message frozen on the display of his Fennix 7 timepiece. He has been experiencing this issue one to two times per month.





Considering that this problem has been affecting Garmin users for as long as a couple of months, let's hope that an update exterminating this bug will be released soon.

