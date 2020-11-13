Yet another cool batch of Garmin smartwatches is on sale at excellent prices on Amazon





Case in point, Amazon's latest deals on a number of relatively popular and very well-reviewed Garmin wearables, which follow closely after another batch of attractive special offers for the brand's hardcore fans.



This time around, the This time around, the Vivoactive 4 smartwatch is objectively the best product on sale in terms of its value for money, costing roughly $100 less than its usual price of $349.99 in a 45mm size and two color options. Commercially released a little over a year ago, this isn't exactly what we'd call a full-fledged Apple Watch "killer", but with up to 8 days of battery life, standalone GPS connectivity, a built-in heart rate monitor, and a state-of-the-art Pulse Ox sensor in tow, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 arguably trounces the only slightly cheaper Fitbit Versa 3



Although beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we're sure many of you will dig this bad boy's circular Although beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we're sure many of you will dig this bad boy's circular 1.3 -inch display a whole lot more than the square designs of Fitbit's newest smartwatches , not to mention the extensive list of features also includes everything from sleep tracking to body energy and menstrual cycle monitoring, as well as wrist payment support and dedicated music storage for downloading songs and playlists from Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music.





Curiously enough, the smaller 40mm Vivoactive 4S is actually a tad costlier right now, scoring markdowns of anywhere between $65 and $86 from an identical $349.99 MSRP in multiple different hues.



As its name suggests, the Garmin Instinct Solar is a solar-powered smartwatch with a rugged design resistant to shock, extreme temperatures, and water immersion up to 100 meters, as well as a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, heart rate monitoring technology, and a Pulse Ox sensor that normally costs $399.99. Said list price is reduced by $100, or 25 percent, for a limited time only, making for a very compelling early holiday deal for outdoor enthusiasts.



The same goes for the "ultimate" Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire, Fenix 5S Plus, and Fenix 6 Sapphire multisport GPS smartwatches that are on sale at massive discounts ranging from $150 to $286 at the time of this writing, although given the typically exorbitant prices of these particular models, there's a very good chance even better deals will come soon.