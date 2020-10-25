Some of the best Garmin smartwatches around are on sale at all-time high discounts
The "ultimate" Garmin Fenix 5X Plus multisport GPS smartwatch, for instance, is marked down by a whopping $400 at the time of this writing. Of course, you're looking at an extravagant device here normally priced at an exorbitant $800, so we're not sure we would go so far as to deem this bad boy affordable even after a deep 50 percent cut.
Alternatively, you can opt for a Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire model if you don't mind settling for a battery life of "only" up to 14 days while also giving up blood oxygen saturation monitoring and NFC functionality. As the name suggests, this thing is protected against scratches with sapphire as well, fetching 50 percent less than the usual price of $600.
Meanwhile, the Fenix 5 and Fenix 5s drop the sapphire lens, as well as the built-in Wi-Fi capabilities of the Fenix 5X Sapphire and Fenix 5X Plus, otherwise retaining everything from the robust stainless steel bezel to the standalone GPS connectivity, heart rate tracking, and top-of-the-line 10 ATM water resistance rating. The only difference between the two non-Sapphire versions is that the Fenix 5S comes in a smaller size, so you shouldn't be surprised to hear they're currently available at the exact same price after a 50 percent discount of their own.
The Vivomove HR and Forerunner 735XT are the most affordable Garmin devices on sale today, although the two couldn't be more different if they tried. The former is not technically a full-fledged smartwatch, featuring "hybrid" functionality and a classy design, as well as a tiny 0.9-inch display for notifications and activity tracking information, costing $141 less than its $300 MSRP.
Finally, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT is a relatively modest running watch with a 1.23-inch color display in tow, as well as GPS and heart rate monitoring technology, available for 28 percent off its $235 list price.