Some of the best Garmin smartwatches around are on sale at all-time high discounts





Probably the greatest thing about that is all the space it allows for frequent deals and discounts, the latest of which are available for everyone for 24 hours only on Amazon, no Prime membership required. Believe it or not, some of the Android and iOS-compatible smartwatches on sale today are cheaper than ever before, Prime Day extravaganza included, which could mean there's no point in waiting for the e-commerce giant to go even lower on Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday in a little over a month.



The "ultimate" Garmin Fenix 5X Plus multisport GPS smartwatch, for instance, is marked down by a whopping $400 at the time of this writing. Of course, you're looking at an extravagant device here normally priced at an exorbitant $800, so we're not sure we would go so far as to deem this bad boy affordable even after a deep 50 percent cut.





But if you're into rugged smartwatches pairing a scratch-resistant sapphire lens with a stainless steel bezel while keeping the lights on for up to 20 days on a single battery charge and featuring pretty much every sensor and health monitoring tool known to man (apart from ECG technology), as well as routable color TOPO maps, this is definitely the best time to pick up an all-black Fenix 5X Plus.



Alternatively, you can opt for a Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire model if you don't mind settling for a battery life of "only" up to 14 days while also giving up blood oxygen saturation monitoring and NFC functionality. As the name suggests, this thing is protected against scratches with sapphire as well, fetching 50 percent less than the usual price of $600.



The Fenix 5 and Fenix 5s drop the sapphire lens, as well as the built-in Wi-Fi capabilities of the Fenix 5X Sapphire and Fenix 5X Plus, otherwise retaining everything from the robust stainless steel bezel to the standalone GPS connectivity, heart rate tracking, and top-of-the-line 10 ATM water resistance rating. The only difference between the two non-Sapphire versions is that the Fenix 5S comes in a smaller size, so you shouldn't be surprised to hear they're currently available at the exact same price after a 50 percent discount of their own.



The Vivomove HR and Forerunner 735XT are the most affordable Garmin devices on sale today, although the two couldn't be more different if they tried. The former is not technically a full-fledged smartwatch, featuring "hybrid" functionality and a classy design, as well as a tiny 0.9-inch display for notifications and activity tracking information, costing $141 less than its $300 MSRP.



Finally, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT is a relatively modest running watch with a 1.23-inch color display in tow, as well as GPS and heart rate monitoring technology, available for 28 percent off its $235 list price.