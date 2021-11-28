Get a Garmin smartwatch with $250 off in this late Black Friday deal

Get a Garmin smartwatch with $250 off in this late Black Friday deal0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Meet the Garmin Fenix Solar series! These models use the power of the Sun to charge and prolong battery life. Garmin has patented a special Power Glass technology that can give you up to two more days on top of the already insane 14-day battery life.
The two top models in the Solar range are the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar and Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar. Both devices come with premium smartwatch capabilities, extensive fitness tracking, GPS with GLONASS support, and rugged designs. And both of them are hugely discounted at Best Buy in a late Black Friday deal.
Normally these watches push the $1000 mark but now you can get them with $250 off for a limited time. If you’re on the lookout for a new Garmin smartwatch, don’t miss out on this crazy deal.