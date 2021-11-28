Notification Center

Get a Garmin smartwatch with $250 off in this late Black Friday deal

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Get a Garmin smartwatch with $250 off in this late Black Friday deal
One of the big problems with modern smartwatches is undeniably the battery life. Your Apple Watch can barely pull through the day, and no matter how good a gadget is, it’s completely no good when it’s out of juice.

Meet the Garmin Fenix Solar series! These models use the power of the Sun to charge and prolong battery life. Garmin has patented a special Power Glass technology that can give you up to two more days on top of the already insane 14-day battery life.

Garmin - Fenix 6 Pro Solar

GPS Smartwatch 47mm - Mineral Blue

$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

The two top models in the Solar range are the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar and Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar. Both devices come with premium smartwatch capabilities, extensive fitness tracking, GPS with GLONASS support, and rugged designs. And both of them are hugely discounted at Best Buy in a late Black Friday deal.

Garmin - Fēnix 6X Pro Solar

GPS/GLONASS/Galileo Watch - Black

$250 off (26%)
$699 99
$949 99
Buy at BestBuy

Normally these watches push the $1000 mark but now you can get them with $250 off for a limited time. If you’re on the lookout for a new Garmin smartwatch, don’t miss out on this crazy deal.

Best Black Friday smartwatch deals
Best Garmin smartwatches 2021: Fenix, Instinct, Forerrunner

