Get a Garmin smartwatch with $250 off in this late Black Friday deal

One of the big problems with modern smartwatches is undeniably the battery life. Your Apple Watch can barely pull through the day, and no matter how good a gadget is, it’s completely no good when it’s out of juice.Meet the Garmin Fenix Solar series! These models use the power of the Sun to charge and prolong battery life. Garmin has patented a special Power Glass technology that can give you up to two more days on top of the already insane 14-day battery life.The two top models in the Solar range are the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar and Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar. Both devices come with premium smartwatch capabilities, extensive fitness tracking, GPS with GLONASS support, and rugged designs. And both of them are hugely discounted at Best Buy in a late Black Friday deal.Normally these watches push the $1000 mark but now you can get them withfor a limited time. If you’re on the lookout for a new Garmin smartwatch, don’t miss out on this crazy deal.