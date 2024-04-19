Sweet Amazon deal knocks $120 off the Garmin Instinct Solar price tag for yet another time

The Garmin Instinct Solar may not be the latest iteration of Garmin's Instinct series, but it's once again a sure hit for bargain hunters. How so? Well, the wearable is again $120 cheaper than usual, giving you plenty of value for your money. The best thing about this amazing GPS watch is that it offers up to 54 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging. Get it now and save 34% on Amazon



Granted, the Instinct Solar is no spring chicken. This bad boy has already welcomed a successor in the face of the Instinct 2 Solar, which is also one of the

This wearable still beats many of the

Aside from the exceptional battery life with solar charging, the Instinct Solar offers fantastic navigation, thanks to its three-axis compass and multiple navigation satellite systems. It also tracks your body’s energy and stress levels and has its own Pulse Ox2 sensor. Other essentials like heart rate and sleep tracking are also here. You even get women’s health insights and hydration level measurements, accessed via Garmin Connect.



As you can see, this might not be the most contemporary of smartwatches. But it gives you all the essentials you could need, making it an excellent choice now that it’s $120 cheaper at Amazon. This wearable still beats many of the best fitness trackers on the battery life front despite being released in 2020. Indeed, even the best smartwatches for Android lovers can’t offer more than three days of use between charges, while this guy here makes it over a month on a single charge, so long as you remember to go out and expose it to sunlight. Granted, the Instinct Solar is no spring chicken. This bad boy has already welcomed a successor in the face of the Instinct 2 Solar, which is also one of the best Garmin watches . But, considering that the newer version has never been available for less than $300, the older model is a perfectly viable alternative.

Before we dive any further into why this smartwatch is such a fantastic option for those on a budget, we should tell you just how good this deal is. Well, it’s great, though not the best we’ve ever seen. As far as we know, the model has dropped under the $200 mark during last year’s Black Friday. But, bearing in mind that the next such event isn’t coming up soon, we believe now’s a great time to scoop up this buddy and save $120 on it.