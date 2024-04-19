Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Sweet Amazon deal knocks $120 off the Garmin Instinct Solar price tag for yet another time

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sweet Amazon deal knocks $120 off the Garmin Instinct Solar price tag for yet another time
Did you know that the Garmin Instinct Solar is $120 cheaper than usual at Amazon? Well, now you do! So, if you need a robust timepiece with a jaw-dropping battery life of up to 54 days in smartwatch mode, safely pull the trigger on this awesome deal!

Get the Instinct Solar and save 34% on Amazon

The Garmin Instinct Solar may not be the latest iteration of Garmin's Instinct series, but it's once again a sure hit for bargain hunters. How so? Well, the wearable is again $120 cheaper than usual, giving you plenty of value for your money. The best thing about this amazing GPS watch is that it offers up to 54 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging. Get it now and save 34% on Amazon
$120 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Before we dive any further into why this smartwatch is such a fantastic option for those on a budget, we should tell you just how good this deal is. Well, it’s great, though not the best we’ve ever seen. As far as we know, the model has dropped under the $200 mark during last year’s Black Friday. But, bearing in mind that the next such event isn’t coming up soon, we believe now’s a great time to scoop up this buddy and save $120 on it.

Granted, the Instinct Solar is no spring chicken. This bad boy has already welcomed a successor in the face of the Instinct 2 Solar, which is also one of the best Garmin watches. But, considering that the newer version has never been available for less than $300, the older model is a perfectly viable alternative.
 
This wearable still beats many of the best fitness trackers on the battery life front despite being released in 2020. Indeed, even the best smartwatches for Android lovers can’t offer more than three days of use between charges, while this guy here makes it over a month on a single charge, so long as you remember to go out and expose it to sunlight.
 
Aside from the exceptional battery life with solar charging, the Instinct Solar offers fantastic navigation, thanks to its three-axis compass and multiple navigation satellite systems. It also tracks your body’s energy and stress levels and has its own Pulse Ox2 sensor. Other essentials like heart rate and sleep tracking are also here. You even get women’s health insights and hydration level measurements, accessed via Garmin Connect.


As you can see, this might not be the most contemporary of smartwatches. But it gives you all the essentials you could need, making it an excellent choice now that it’s $120 cheaper at Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
15 stories
19 Apr, 2024
Sweet Amazon deal knocks $120 off the Garmin Instinct Solar price tag for yet another time
17 Apr, 2024
The stylish Garmin Vivoactive 4S is available for less than $190 and can't wait to meet you
16 Apr, 2024
Garmin's exciting Forerunner 255 Music is now much more affordable on Amazon
15 Apr, 2024
Garmin's Instinct 2 gives you toughness at a bargain price through this sweet Amazon deal
10 Apr, 2024
Superb Amazon deal makes the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar cheaper than ever before
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless