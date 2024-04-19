Up Next:
Sweet Amazon deal knocks $120 off the Garmin Instinct Solar price tag for yet another time
Did you know that the Garmin Instinct Solar is $120 cheaper than usual at Amazon? Well, now you do! So, if you need a robust timepiece with a jaw-dropping battery life of up to 54 days in smartwatch mode, safely pull the trigger on this awesome deal!
Before we dive any further into why this smartwatch is such a fantastic option for those on a budget, we should tell you just how good this deal is. Well, it’s great, though not the best we’ve ever seen. As far as we know, the model has dropped under the $200 mark during last year’s Black Friday. But, bearing in mind that the next such event isn’t coming up soon, we believe now’s a great time to scoop up this buddy and save $120 on it.
Granted, the Instinct Solar is no spring chicken. This bad boy has already welcomed a successor in the face of the Instinct 2 Solar, which is also one of the best Garmin watches. But, considering that the newer version has never been available for less than $300, the older model is a perfectly viable alternative.
This wearable still beats many of the best fitness trackers on the battery life front despite being released in 2020. Indeed, even the best smartwatches for Android lovers can’t offer more than three days of use between charges, while this guy here makes it over a month on a single charge, so long as you remember to go out and expose it to sunlight.
Aside from the exceptional battery life with solar charging, the Instinct Solar offers fantastic navigation, thanks to its three-axis compass and multiple navigation satellite systems. It also tracks your body’s energy and stress levels and has its own Pulse Ox2 sensor. Other essentials like heart rate and sleep tracking are also here. You even get women’s health insights and hydration level measurements, accessed via Garmin Connect.
As you can see, this might not be the most contemporary of smartwatches. But it gives you all the essentials you could need, making it an excellent choice now that it’s $120 cheaper at Amazon.
