Sweet Amazon deal knocks $120 off the Garmin Instinct Solar price tag for yet another time

Aside from the exceptional battery life with solar charging, the Instinct Solar offers fantastic navigation, thanks to its three-axis compass and multiple navigation satellite systems. It also tracks your body’s energy and stress levels and has its own Pulse Ox2 sensor. Other essentials like heart rate and sleep tracking are also here. You even get women’s health insights and hydration level measurements, accessed via Garmin Connect.







As you can see, this might not be the most contemporary of smartwatches. But it gives you all the essentials you could need, making it an excellent choice now that it’s $120 cheaper at Amazon.

This wearable still beats many of the best fitness trackers on the battery life front despite being released in 2020. Indeed, even the best smartwatches for Android lovers can’t offer more than three days of use between charges, while this guy here makes it over a month on a single charge, so long as you remember to go out and expose it to sunlight.