The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S is a hefty $160 off at these merchants

Need a rugged GPS watch to keep track of your workouts and overall health? The Garmin Instinct 2 can meet those needs and exceed your expectations with a 28-day battery life in smartwatch mode. On top of that, you can get one at sweetly discounted prices with Walmart's juicy promo.

Right now, the merchant lets you grab the Instinct 2S in Mist Camo for $189.99 instead of as much as $349.99. That saves you a hefty $160, by the way. While that's a pretty awesome discount, it's not exclusively available at Walmart. Amazon has the same promo on the camouflage-colored timepiece, so you can get your $160 price cut over there.

Save $160 on this Garmin Instinct 2S model

$189 99
$349 99
$160 off (46%)
Walmart lets you grab the rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Mist Camo edition for $160 off its usual price. That brings the rugged GPS watch to a much more attractive price, so don't miss out.
Buy at Walmart

Save $160 on the Instinct 2S Mist Camo at Amazon

$160 off (46%)
The Garmin Instinct 2S in Mist Camo is also available for $160 off at Amazon as well. If you prefer this seller, simply get your discount over there.
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should note that this Garmin watch doesn't boast a touchscreen. Instead, you get a monochrome memory-in-pixel (MiP) display and buttons for navigation. If that's a major dealbreaker for you, consider one of the best smartwatches instead.

If you're used to using five buttons to navigate the interface and value durability and battery life more than smartwatch "smarts," this buddy is for you. It supports multiple global navigation satellite systems, delivering optimal positioning in various terrains. With features like Trackback, you don't have to worry about finding your way back when working out in unfamiliar locations.

But it offers more than excellent navigation — the Instinct 2S gives you in-depth workout tracking. Not only does it give you multiple sports apps to choose from, but the device also supports extras like wrist-based running power, MTB dynamics, and more. You even get daily suggested workouts, which adapt to your activity and recovery needs.

As for its wellness features, the device tracks your heart rate, sleep and naps, stress and energy levels, and more. In other words, it gives you detailed info about your overall condition, plus the long battery life means it won't leave you stranded in the middle of the day!

If you think the Garmin Instinct 2S is right for you, consider getting the Mist Camo model. Go ahead and save $160 with Walmart and Amazon's promos before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

