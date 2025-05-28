You still have time to grab the Garmin Forerunner 965 at its best price of 2025
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is still available at its best price of 2025 on Amazon!
If you recall, Amazon launched a pretty rare Garmin Forerunner 965 deal at the beginning of this month. Well, guess what? That sale is still going strong, so if you missed the initial chance to save $100 on this premium timepiece, it's not too late to act.
By the way, the GPS watch hasn't been cheaper this year, at least not at Amazon. So far, the model has been offered for $50 off its standard ~$600 asking price, but this $100 discount is a first-time occurrence in 2025. As we mentioned, the promo has been available for some time, so you might want to hurry up if you want to save.
The Garmin watch stands out with more than just its AMOLED display, though! For one thing, it delivers up to 23 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, beating many of the best conventional smartwatches on the market. Its health and fitness tracking features are just as rich, with onboard training readiness scores, HRV status, heart rate, sleep tracking, and many more.
With its accurate metrics, beautiful 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen, and long battery life, the Garmin Forerunner 965 is one of the best choices for athletes. The timepiece is undoubtedly expensive at its standard price, but now that it's $100 off on Amazon, it's a way more attractive choice. If you like what it brings to the table, now's the ideal time to save.
Featuring a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, this bad boy allows you to navigate with a swipe across the screen. Of course, you still have physical buttons for convenient use during your evening runs, but the touchscreen is a nice addition.
Since it's a Forerunner model, this Garmin model also packs specialized extras for running, including wrist-based running power and dynamics, real-time stamina, race predictor, and more. Those help you get insights into your running performance and estimate what's the optimal pace for marathon runs.
