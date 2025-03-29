Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar in Black on a white background.
Looking for your next performance watch that keeps up, lasts long, and offers advanced tracking metrics? The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar is the one for you. Typically retailing for a hefty ~$600, the timepiece has dropped by $200 at Amazon, making it a fantastic pick for athletes.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar is $200 off

$200 off (33%)
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar has dropped to its best price on Amazon, following a $200 discount. The timepiece offers advanced performance metrics and long battery life, making it a top choice right now.
Buy at Amazon

While this is no longer the latest premium Forerunner watch, it rarely gets such superb discounts. In fact, it's currently available at its best price, and this promo has only been live once before. In other words, you're getting a pretty lovely bargain you shouldn't pass up.

But is the Forerunner 955 Solar worth your investment — especially when it costs as much as a Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) even at its best price? Absolutely. With 20 days of battery life and in-depth performance tracking, it definitely delivers.

For instance, the unit offers training readiness scores and morning reports, training load, triathlon profiles, performance condition measurements, and more. Since it's a Forerunner model, it naturally has specialized running metrics like wrist-based running power and dynamics and a virtual race predictor.

But that's not all! The model has a touchscreen (not AMOLED but still), heart rate and sleep tracking, and some safety features. You even get multi-GNSS support for improved positioning in challenging settings.

As you can see, the Forerunner 955 Solar has plenty to offer. True, it might not be as intuitive to navigate as the best smartwatches for Android lovers or feature an OLED touchscreen like the Garmin Venu 3. Still, when it comes to performance tracking, this bad boy excels. The long battery life is another impressive perk, particularly for users who don't like charging their smartwatches daily.

So, if you like what the Forerunner 955 Solar has to offer, now's a great time to buy it at its best price! Get yours on Amazon and save $200 while this hot promo is still live.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless