The budget-friendly Garmin Forerunner 55 is a bargain on Amazon right now
If you're searching for a new GPS smartwatch designed for runners that don't cost an arm and a leg, you should probably refrain from Garmin's latest Forerunner models. Fortunately, Amazon now sells the budget Forerunner 55 at 16% lower prices, making it a real treat.
There's no denying that this particular Garmin Watch is no spring chicken. After all, it was launched in 2021. However, as far as we know, it hasn't received substantial discounts since March, when you could save $50 on one. Right now, however, you get $31 off. Granted, that doesn't sound very appealing, but we must remember this puppy normally costs just under $200. So, given its affordable price, we'd say any discount is appreciated.
In true Forerunner fashion, this bad boy also has some runner-specific features. For example, you have Garmin Coach, which gives you on-screen guidance and marathon training plans. With PacePro, you get to tailor your running efforts to a specific course or distance. There are even cadence alerts, helping you stay on track with your target cadence range.
With extras like a body battery energy monitor, safety features and up to 14 days of battery life, the Forerunner 55 beats some of the best budget fitness trackers and GPS watches. If you're willing to give it a try, get one on Amazon and save 16%. And if you aren't on such a short budget, you can always splurge on the ultra-high-end Forerunner 965 or even the Fenix 8.
Since it's a slightly outdated and quite a budget-friendly option, this Garmin model obviously can't measure up to more contemporary models from the brand. That includes the latest Forerunner 165. However, the Forerunner 55 still gives you all the basics you could ask for. Things like built-in GPS, wrist-based heart rate measurements, steps, calories, respiration counters, and more are all here.
Fret not if you aren't that much into running. The Forerunner 55 has different built-in activity profiles, including options like pool swimming, Pilates, HIIT workouts, etc., to choose from. True, there aren't countless built-in activity profiles like on some of the more premium Garmin Watches, but what this budget option provides should still be enough for most users.
