Best Buy discounts the Garmin Forerunner 265 by $100, bringing it to a new record-low price

Best Buy discounts the Garmin Forerunner 265 by $100, bringing it to a new record-low price
Earlier today, we shared a fantastic Garmin Forerunner 965 deal at Best Buy that lands the timepiece at its best price. Well, what if you want (almost) all of this wearable's premium features at lower prices? Best Buy's got the answer with a stunning $100 discount on the Forerunner 265!

Get the Garmin Forerunner 265 for 22% off on Best Buy

Do you want a premium smartwatch for all your fitness obsessions and a stunning AMOLED touchscreen? Consider the Garmin Forerunner 265! This fella has dropped to its lowest price on Best Buy, allowing you to save $100! Don't miss out.
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Get the Garmin Forerunner 265 for 22% off on Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 265 has never seen such low prices on Amazon, either! We're not joking, the timepiece now enjoys its best price on Amazon as well. So, if you prefer shopping for tech from here, consider taking advantage of this promo and save $100.
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

To our knowledge, this particular GPS smartwatch has never been so affordable. Given that it usually costs about $450, this all-new 22% markdown is a sure hit for users who find the high-end Forerunner 965 too expensive at its current price.

While Best Buy's deal is undeniably attractive, it's not exclusive. In other words, you can find the same $100 discount on this Forerunner timepiece at Amazon. Over here, some options are in limited quantities, though.  

Like its ultra-premium sibling, the Forerunner 265 is the latest model in its own lineup. As such, it comes with multiple improvements over its predecessor, starting with a brilliant 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen.

The timepiece is packed with features, just like many of the best smartwatches on the market. It helps you get a head start with morning reports and shows your HRV status, training readiness, and more. When you can't find motivation, the Forerunner 265 can give you up to seven days of daily workout suggestions to keep you in good shape. But with over 30 built-in activity profiles, chances are you'll always find something fun to do.

This Garmin Watch can be a great coach, too. It offers sleep coaching and gives you detailed marathon-related training plans for your next big race. And that's not all, either. You get wellness-related features like nap detection, women's health tracking, heart rate measurements, and more. Oh, did we mention you can store music directly on the watch? Well, you can!

As you can see, this is quite a feature-rich wearable. And, while it may not be as "smart" as a Galaxy Watch 7, it stands out in one area that some value even more: battery life. Like a real champ, this fella can keep the lights on for up to 13 days between charges.

Does the Garmin Forerunner 265 offer enough to deserve your investment? It's up to you, really. We can only tell you it's never seen such considerable price cuts up until this point. If you think it's right for your needs, now's certainly the time to act on Best Buy's deal.
Polina Kovalakova
