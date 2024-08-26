Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

This Best Buy deal lets you grab the Garmin Forerunner 965 at its best price ever

This Best Buy deal lets you grab the Garmin Forerunner 965 at its best price ever
Another day, another fantastic savings opportunity coming from Best Buy. This time, the seller slashes a generous $100 off the premium Garmin Forerunner 965, a price cut the model has never received before. In other words, if you want a high-class timepiece for athletes, now's the time to act!

Get the Garmin Forerunner 965 for 17% off at Best Buy

Do you want a premium smartwatch for triathlon or running? The Garmin Forerunner 965 might be a suitable choice for you. This wearable is currently available at its best price on Best Buy, offered for $100 off its MSRP. As far as we know, the model has never been discounted by such an amount before.
$100 off (17%)
$499 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Forerunner 965: $100 off at Amazon, too

While Best Buy's discount is undoubtedly attractive, Amazon has an equally cool offer on the Garmin Forerunner 965. Over here, the timepiece enjoys a $100 discount, but some color options are available in limited quantities.
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Released over a year ago, the Garmin Watch normally costs as much as $600. That's obviously quite a hefty price tag, so even the $100 discount doesn't exactly make it an affordable choice. However, its beautiful 1.4-inch AMOLED display and long battery life make it a great investment. Pick your favorite color and get yours while you still can.

In case you're not a particular fan of shopping at Best Buy, the Forerunner 965 deal is matched by Amazon. Over here, you can save the same $100 on all three available paintjobs. However, the Black/Powder Gray and Whitestone/Powder Gray models are in limited quantities.

As the latest model from its iteration, this Garmin smartwatch has all the latest and most advanced sensors to help you train better and achieve your goals. It has everything from daily suggested workouts to a race widget and beyond. This fella won't let you lose your way, either. It features multi-band GPS and built-in maps for easier and more accurate navigation.

Like some of the best smartwatches on the market, the Forerunner 965 keeps you up-to-date on your overall health. You wake up with morning reports and HRV status, get your heart rate measured every second, receive in-depth sleep insights, and more.

As you can see, this high-end GPS smartwatch is good enough to give the Galaxy Watch 7 a run for its money. But, given that you can use it for up to 23 days between charges, the Garmin Forerunner 965 may be an even better option than the Samsung, at least for some users. If you're one of those, don't hesitate to get it at its best price. After all, Best Buy's deal may not stay up for too long.
Loading Comments...

