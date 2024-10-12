See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a tempting 25% off at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music on a white background.
If you're a runner, you've probably considered getting a Garmin Forerunner watch to keep your performance on track. While the most contemporary options are always the best choice, you'll probably opt for the best deal if you're on a budget. Well, the Forerunner 255 Music is now 25% off at Amazon, letting you get it for just under $300.

We last saw this fella on sale at the merchant last month. But if you missed it, now's still a great time to get one for less. What makes Amazon's promo all the more exciting is that you won't find the Garmin Watch at lower prices on Best Buy or Walmart.

Granted, this isn't the latest model, for we already have the Forerunner 265. But this one sits at the steep $450, so there's plenty of sense in going for its predecessor (whose MSRP is about $400). With its music storage options, long battery life, and sturdy design, this could be the perfect alternative to mainstream smartwatch solutions from Samsung or Apple. Plus, it has a battery life of up to 14 days!

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music starts your day with a morning overview of your night's sleep and HRV status. It keeps your pace, running power, dynamics, etc., on track on every run and doesn't leave you wandering at unfamiliar locations. That's right! You get multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology that provides optimal positioning in any environment!

While focused on runners, the GPS smartwatch has over 30 built-in sports apps, including open-water swimming and triathlon, for the times when you don't feel like running. As you can see, this bad boy delivers with its many features and extra perks like Garmin Coach and daily suggested workouts. OK, it lacks a touchscreen, but it more than compensates with its accurate biometrics tracking and stellar battery life.

If you're willing to try it out, now's a great time to buy one for less. The Forerunner 255 Music offers plenty of bang for your buck now that it's $100 off. Get one at Amazon and enjoy your savings.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

