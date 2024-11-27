Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
At one of its lowest prices, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a top choice for runners this Black Friday

If you're looking for an unmissable Black Friday smartwatch deal on a heavily discounted Garmin watch made for runners, well, you just found what you were looking for.

A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a massive $110 discount on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, allowing you to score a unit for less than $290 and save 28%. That's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this bad boy, which makes this offer unmissable.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Now $110 off on Amazon!

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is on discounted by for 28% on Amazon, which means you can save $110 with this Black Friday deal. The watch is full of features, including Garmin's Coach functionality, and delivers up to 14 days of usage. Act fast and save while you can!
$110 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon
 

While Amazon isn't offering the price cut directly, it's taking care of the shipping process. Furthermore, you'll have time until January 31st, 2025 to return the smartwatch in case you aren't happy with your purchase. That’s why, we think you should not hesitate to pull the trigger on this offer.

As for the watch itself, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is packed with features from top to bottom. It can give you a quick rundown of your sleep, recovery, training outlook, and the current weather every morning.

In addition, it has an HRV Status feature that offers insights into your health and recovery. It can also tell you how effective your workouts are by analyzing your heart rate variability while you sleep. Plus, it comes with Garmin's Coach feature, offering personalized training plans.

A downside of this fella is that it doesn't have a touchscreen. However, it makes up for that with up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Since this is the 'Music' edition we're talking about, it also allows you to store up to 500 songs and use apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer. Additionally, you can connect your wireless headphones or earbuds directly to it.

Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a solid deal, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, if you're after a feature-rich running smartwatch and don't mind lacking a touchscreen, act fast and save big with this offer now!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

