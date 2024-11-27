At one of its lowest prices, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a top choice for runners this Black Friday

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Now $110 off on Amazon! The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is on discounted by for 28% on Amazon, which means you can save $110 with this Black Friday deal. The watch is full of features, including Garmin's Coach functionality, and delivers up to 14 days of usage. Act fast and save while you can! $110 off (28%) Buy at Amazon

While Amazon isn't offering the price cut directly, it's taking care of the shipping process. Furthermore, you'll have time until January 31st, 2025 to return the smartwatch in case you aren't happy with your purchase. That’s why, we think you should not hesitate to pull the trigger on this offer.As for the watch itself, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is packed with features from top to bottom. It can give you a quick rundown of your sleep, recovery, training outlook, and the current weather every morning.In addition, it has an HRV Status feature that offers insights into your health and recovery. It can also tell you how effective your workouts are by analyzing your heart rate variability while you sleep. Plus, it comes with Garmin's Coach feature, offering personalized training plans.A downside of this fella is that it doesn't have a touchscreen. However, it makes up for that with up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Since this is the 'Music' edition we're talking about, it also allows you to store up to 500 songs and use apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer. Additionally, you can connect your wireless headphones or earbuds directly to it.Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a solid deal, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, if you're after a feature-rich running smartwatch and don't mind lacking a touchscreen, act fast and save big with this offer now!