Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Cool Amazon deal makes the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music a no-miss for runners

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music on a white background
While many of us run to stay fit and lead a healthier lifestyle, some run simply because they enjoy it. There are also running enthusiasts who participate in marathons to compete. But regardless of which group you fall into, a running smartwatch will give you more insight into your workouts and help you train more effectively.

It's no secret that Garmin makes the best smartwatches for runners, but it's also well-known that these wearables can be pretty expensive. Fortunately, we found a sweet deal on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music that allows you to save $107 on this bad boy and get one for less than $300. That's an even bigger discount than the $100 (25%) price cut the watch enjoyed a few weeks ago.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Now $107 off on Amazon!

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is on sale for 25% off on Amazon, which means you can save $107 with this deal. That makes it an excellent choice for Garmin fans on a budget. The watch is loaded with features, including Garmin's Coach functionality and delivers up to 14 days of usage. Act fast and save today!
$107 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


Note that a third-party seller is offering the price cut, but Amazon handles the shipping. Furthermore, you'll still have a 30-day refund period if you decide to return your purchase. That's why we encourage you not to hesitate and just go ahead and take advantage of this deal now while it's still available.

As a true Garmin smartwatch, the Forerunner 255 Music is loaded with health-tracking features. Thanks to its Morning Report functionality, you'll get a personalized overview each morning, detailing your sleep quality, recovery, and training outlook, along with current weather conditions.

It packs an HRV Status feature, which provides insights into your health and recovery and can tell you whether you're training effectively by analyzing your heart rate variability during sleep. On top of that, this fella comes with Garmin's Coach feature, allowing it to offer tailored training plans.

To compensate for its lack of a touchscreen, the Forerunner 255 Music delivers up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Since it's the 'Music' version, you'll be able to download up to 500 songs to it, supporting apps such as Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer. You'll also be able to connect your wireless earbuds or headphones to it.

Recommended Stories
All in all, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music offers a great bang for your buck, and we totally recommend getting one at its current price on Amazon. So, tap the deal button in this article and save now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
73 stories
30 Oct, 2024
Cool Amazon deal makes the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music a no-miss for runners
29 Oct, 2024
Amazon sells the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for 18% off, making it an even sweeter choice
24 Oct, 2024
Score $380 off the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition with this splendid Amazon deal
16 Oct, 2024
The gorgeous Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is $400 off at Walmart
14 Oct, 2024
The incredible Garmin Forerunner 965 is sweetly discounted by $110 at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

Latest News

I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless