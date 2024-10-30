Cool Amazon deal makes the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music a no-miss for runners

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Now $107 off on Amazon! The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is on sale for 25% off on Amazon, which means you can save $107 with this deal. That makes it an excellent choice for Garmin fans on a budget. The watch is loaded with features, including Garmin's Coach functionality and delivers up to 14 days of usage. Act fast and save today! $107 off (27%) Buy at Amazon

Note that a third-party seller is offering the price cut, but Amazon handles the shipping. Furthermore, you'll still have a 30-day refund period if you decide to return your purchase. That's why we encourage you not to hesitate and just go ahead and take advantage of this deal now while it's still available.As a true Garmin smartwatch, the Forerunner 255 Music is loaded with health-tracking features. Thanks to its Morning Report functionality, you'll get a personalized overview each morning, detailing your sleep quality, recovery, and training outlook, along with current weather conditions.It packs an HRV Status feature, which provides insights into your health and recovery and can tell you whether you're training effectively by analyzing your heart rate variability during sleep. On top of that, this fella comes with Garmin's Coach feature, allowing it to offer tailored training plans.To compensate for its lack of a touchscreen, the Forerunner 255 Music delivers up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Since it's the 'Music' version, you'll be able to download up to 500 songs to it, supporting apps such as Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer. You'll also be able to connect your wireless earbuds or headphones to it.All in all, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music offers a great bang for your buck, and we totally recommend getting one at its current price on Amazon. So, tap the deal button in this article and save now!