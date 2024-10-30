Cool Amazon deal makes the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music a no-miss for runners
While many of us run to stay fit and lead a healthier lifestyle, some run simply because they enjoy it. There are also running enthusiasts who participate in marathons to compete. But regardless of which group you fall into, a running smartwatch will give you more insight into your workouts and help you train more effectively.
Note that a third-party seller is offering the price cut, but Amazon handles the shipping. Furthermore, you'll still have a 30-day refund period if you decide to return your purchase. That's why we encourage you not to hesitate and just go ahead and take advantage of this deal now while it's still available.
It packs an HRV Status feature, which provides insights into your health and recovery and can tell you whether you're training effectively by analyzing your heart rate variability during sleep. On top of that, this fella comes with Garmin's Coach feature, allowing it to offer tailored training plans.
To compensate for its lack of a touchscreen, the Forerunner 255 Music delivers up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Since it's the 'Music' version, you'll be able to download up to 500 songs to it, supporting apps such as Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer. You'll also be able to connect your wireless earbuds or headphones to it.
All in all, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music offers a great bang for your buck, and we totally recommend getting one at its current price on Amazon. So, tap the deal button in this article and save now!
It's no secret that Garmin makes the best smartwatches for runners, but it's also well-known that these wearables can be pretty expensive. Fortunately, we found a sweet deal on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music that allows you to save $107 on this bad boy and get one for less than $300. That's an even bigger discount than the $100 (25%) price cut the watch enjoyed a few weeks ago.
As a true Garmin smartwatch, the Forerunner 255 Music is loaded with health-tracking features. Thanks to its Morning Report functionality, you'll get a personalized overview each morning, detailing your sleep quality, recovery, and training outlook, along with current weather conditions.
