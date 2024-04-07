Up Next:
The Garmin Forerunner 245 is the running smartwatch to get if you are on a budget
If you are in the market for a new Garmin smartwatch that doesn't break the bank, feel free to snatch the Garmin Forerunner 245 on Amazon through this sweet offer.
At the moment, the retailer is selling this running smartwatch for $100 off its price, letting you snag one at a sweet 33% discount.
The Garmin Forerunner 245 may not be new to the market, being released back in 2019, but its current low price makes it perfect for a running enthusiast in the market for a new smartwatch on a budget. Furthermore, the wearable is full of features, which make it a great value for your money.
Another key selling point of this bad boy is its good battery life, offering up to 7 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 6 offers up to a day and a half on a single charge.
For instance, it can tell you what impact your workouts have on your endurance and speed development. Also, it tells you when your body will be fully recovered to get back to the gym. On top of that, the watch can offer tailored training plans, thanks to its Garmin Coach feature, which turns your wearable into a personal fitness trainer.
The plethora of health-tracking features, good battery life, and budget price, make the Garmin Forerunner 245 a real bang for your buck, despite its age. Therefore, we recommend pulling the trigger on this deal now by tapping the deal button at the beginning of this article and snagging a brand-new Garmin Forerunner 245 at a discounted price while you can!
