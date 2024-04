The Garmin Forerunner 245 is the running smartwatch to get if you are on a budget

Garmin Forerunner 245: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! Get the Garmin Forerunner 245 on Amazon and save $100 in the process. The smartwatch has a lot of health-tracking features, helping you to become a better runner. It also delivers 7 days of battery life on a single charge. That combined with its budget price, the watch is a real bargain. So, act fast and snag one through this deal while you can! $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 245 may not be new to the market, being released back in 2019, but its current low price makes it perfect for a running enthusiast in the market for a new smartwatch on a budget. Furthermore, the wearable is full of features, which make it a great value for your money.For instance, it can tell you what impact your workouts have on your endurance and speed development. Also, it tells you when your body will be fully recovered to get back to the gym. On top of that, the watch can offer tailored training plans, thanks to its Garmin Coach feature, which turns your wearable into a personal fitness trainer.Another key selling point of this bad boy is its good battery life, offering up to 7 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 6 offers up to a day and a half on a single charge.The plethora of health-tracking features, good battery life, and budget price, make the Garmin Forerunner 245 a real bang for your buck, despite its age. Therefore, we recommend pulling the trigger on this deal now by tapping the deal button at the beginning of this article and snagging a brand-new Garmin Forerunner 245 at a discounted price while you can!