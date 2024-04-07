Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is the running smartwatch to get if you are on a budget

By
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Garmin Forerunner 245 is the running smartwatch to get if you are on a budget
If you are in the market for a new Garmin smartwatch that doesn't break the bank, feel free to snatch the Garmin Forerunner 245 on Amazon through this sweet offer.

At the moment, the retailer is selling this running smartwatch for $100 off its price, letting you snag one at a sweet 33% discount.

Garmin Forerunner 245: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Garmin Forerunner 245 on Amazon and save $100 in the process. The smartwatch has a lot of health-tracking features, helping you to become a better runner. It also delivers 7 days of battery life on a single charge. That combined with its budget price, the watch is a real bargain. So, act fast and snag one through this deal while you can!
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


The Garmin Forerunner 245 may not be new to the market, being released back in 2019, but its current low price makes it perfect for a running enthusiast in the market for a new smartwatch on a budget. Furthermore, the wearable is full of features, which make it a great value for your money.

For instance, it can tell you what impact your workouts have on your endurance and speed development. Also, it tells you when your body will be fully recovered to get back to the gym. On top of that, the watch can offer tailored training plans, thanks to its Garmin Coach feature, which turns your wearable into a personal fitness trainer.

Another key selling point of this bad boy is its good battery life, offering up to 7 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 6 offers up to a day and a half on a single charge.

The plethora of health-tracking features, good battery life, and budget price, make the Garmin Forerunner 245 a real bang for your buck, despite its age. Therefore, we recommend pulling the trigger on this deal now by tapping the deal button at the beginning of this article and snagging a brand-new Garmin Forerunner 245 at a discounted price while you can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

Siri might end up King in the realm of digital assistants after iOS 18 AI makeover
Siri might end up King in the realm of digital assistants after iOS 18 AI makeover
Apple finally allows game emulators to exist in the App Store
Apple finally allows game emulators to exist in the App Store
Apple's Presto machine updates sealed and boxed iPhone units wirelessly inside U.S. Apple Stores
Apple's Presto machine updates sealed and boxed iPhone units wirelessly inside U.S. Apple Stores
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Apple to pay up to $50 million to license millions of images for AI
Apple to pay up to $50 million to license millions of images for AI
Get the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro for 41% off, and enjoy a pleasant listening experience on the cheap
Get the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro for 41% off, and enjoy a pleasant listening experience on the cheap
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless