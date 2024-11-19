The sweetly discounted Garmin Forerunner 165 is a top Black Friday pick for runners
Black Friday may not be officially here yet, but Amazon and other sellers are already offering massive bargains on hot tech. It appears that not only are Galaxy phones getting big discounts, but we also came across a pretty awesome Garmin Forerunner 165 promo. For a limited time, Amazon lets you score 20% off this puppy, landing it below the $200 mark.
Released almost a year ago, the timepiece rarely goes on sale. But now, it's not just the e-commerce giant retailing it for 20% off, as Best Buy and Walmart are hosting a matching sale. That means you can pick your favorite store and buy it without worrying over losing that tempting $50 price cut.
The Forerunner 165 doesn't just stand out with its brilliant touchscreen, though. Like many Garmin Watches, this buddy stays on your wrist longer than any Apple or Samsung timepiece. You can get up to 11 days of battery life, which is quite impressive if you ask us.
Add to this the safety features and the remarkable GPS accuracy despite the lack of dual-band GPS support, and you've got a real gem. All of that can now be yours for less than $200. Be sure to hurry up and get one at Amazon before it's too late.
Easily one of the best workout trackers, this bad boy rivals the best smartwatches by offering incredible value for money. It features an OLED touchscreen and sports a durable design. You also get five physical buttons for more convenient navigation during workouts.
GarminOS might not be as intuitive to use as WearOS, used in Galaxy Watches, but at least it's packed with features. This Forerunner model supports over 25+ activity profiles, supports Garmin Coach, and offers Body Battery insights. As a dedicated runners watch, it has some dedicated sensors to keep your wrist-based running dynamics on track. On top of all that, this puppy tracks your sleep and heart rate, delivers HRV status info plus Morning Reports—the whole shebang!
