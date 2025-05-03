Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

The budget Garmin Forerunner 165 Music is selling like hotcakes at its best price of 2025

Are you looking for a budget-friendly sports watch with physical buttons, an OLED touchscreen and multi-day battery life? The Garmin Forerunner 165 is the one to get. In its Music edition, the timepiece usually costs just ~$250, making it considerably more affordable than the Venu 3. But Amazon's latest deal knocks some 17% off its original asking price, allowing you to get it at an even more budget-friendly price.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 Music checks all the important boxes a sports watch should. It has excellent battery life, an OLED touchscreen and physical buttons, and shines in the workout-tracking department.
If you don't want music on your wrist, head to Walmart and get the Forerunner 165 Standard Edition for $50 off. That's a best-selling deal, by the way, which might not last too long. So, act fast and get one before it's too late.
Although saving $50 on a Garmin watch doesn't sound like the best deal there ever was, the Forerunner 165 Music hasn't seen such generous discounts in 2025. Mind you, we've only seen this deal once — during last year's Black Friday — so it's a promo you simply can't pass up.

Don't need music on your wrist? No worries — the Standard edition of the Forerunner 165 is also on sale. You can find it for $50 off at Amazon (available in limited quantities) and Walmart.

Having tried and tested this unit extensively (see our Garmin Forerunner 165 review for details), we found it a very capable sports watch many active users should have on their radar. It's super lightweight and boasts a plethora of activity profiles, including swimming, cycling, and hiking. That said, it doesn't support triathlon workouts, so you might consider the Forerunner 265 if that's a deal breaker for you.

GPS accuracy is spot-on here despite the lack of dual-band GPS support, and the same goes for heart rate tracking. The Forerunner 165 also provides insights on body battery energy levels, helping you determine the optimal time for workouts and rest. You even get Morning Reports on this budget-friendly Garmin wearable. The feature gives you overviews of your sleep and HRV status — and it's also customizable, letting you choose what you want to see.

Another highlight here is the exceptional battery life. Even though this unit has an OLED touchscreen, it doesn't compromise battery life and can stay on your wrist for up to 11 days in smartwatch mode.

As you can see, the Forerunner 165 is a pretty well-rounded sports watch you should definitely check out. Affordable even at its standard price, the unit is absolutely irresistible with Amazon's latest promo. Don't miss out.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless