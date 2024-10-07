See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
Garmin Fenix 7X Solar drops 25% just before Prime Day

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Garmin Fenix 7X Solar smartwatch in black, displayed against a white background.
If you lead an active lifestyle, you will definitely want a wearable that can keep up with your pace around the clock and stand the test of time, right? Enter the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar, boasting a long-lasting battery and advanced workout and health tracking features. The cherry on top? Just in time for October Prime Day, this smartwatch is 25% off its regular price, so you can snag it for around $600!

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is now almost $200 off on Amazon!

The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is currently nearly $200 off on Amazon! That’s an awesome deal that any serious athlete or active person should definitely consider.
$198 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


While the Fenix 7X Solar might not have the same fame as the Galaxy Watch Ultra or the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it definitely holds its own against these heavyweights. And with a $200 discount right now, it’s an even more appealing option to consider.

This wearable features a 1.4-inch touchscreen with always-on functionality and impressive battery life – up to 37 days in smartwatch mode with solar charging. Even without solar power, you still get a solid 28 days between charges. As you probably know, neither the Apple nor the Samsung models can boast such long-lasting battery life!

This ultra-durable companion offers access to a range of advanced training metrics. It keeps tabs on your heart rate variability, sleep quality, daily stress levels, and blood oxygen. Plus, with its pre-loaded TopoActive and SkiView maps, you can confidently navigate any terrain without worrying about losing your GPS signal!

Perfect for serious runners, bikers, swimmers and skiers, the Fenix 7X Solar is designed to take your training to the next level. Sure, it’s not exactly pocket change, even with the $200 discount. Still, its long battery life, extensive features, and precise tracking make it a solid investment. If you’re on board with that, now’s the time to jump in and snag that 25% off!

With October Prime Day right around the corner, tomorrow’s smartwatch deals could surprise us with something even better. But who knows what will happen? For now, though, this deal is an absolute gem!
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

