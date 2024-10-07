Garmin Fenix 7X Solar drops 25% just before Prime Day





Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is now almost $200 off on Amazon! The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is currently nearly $200 off on Amazon! That’s an awesome deal that any serious athlete or active person should definitely consider. $198 off (25%) Buy at Amazon



While the Fenix 7X Solar might not have the same fame as the Galaxy Watch Ultra or the



This wearable features a 1.4-inch touchscreen with always-on functionality and impressive battery life – up to 37 days in smartwatch mode with solar charging. Even without solar power, you still get a solid 28 days between charges. As you probably know, neither the Apple nor the Samsung models can boast such long-lasting battery life!



This ultra-durable companion offers access to a range of advanced training metrics. It keeps tabs on your heart rate variability, sleep quality, daily stress levels, and blood oxygen. Plus, with its pre-loaded TopoActive and SkiView maps, you can confidently navigate any terrain without worrying about losing your GPS signal!



Perfect for serious runners, bikers, swimmers and skiers, the Fenix 7X Solar is designed to take your training to the next level. Sure, it’s not exactly pocket change, even with the $200 discount. Still, its long battery life, extensive features, and precise tracking make it a solid investment. If you’re on board with that, now’s the time to jump in and snag that 25% off!



With October Prime Day right around the corner, tomorrow's smartwatch deals could surprise us with something even better. But who knows what will happen? For now, though, this deal is an absolute gem!

