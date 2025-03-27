Save 28% on the superior Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar at these merchants
If you're looking for your next premium timepiece and are a fan of Garmin models, we suggest you check out what Walmart has in store. Currently, it sells the superior Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar for $646.99 instead of $899.99. That saves you $253 and brings it to one of the best prices we've seen this year.
While Walmart's promo is indeed quite impressive, it's not exclusive. We found an equally impressive discount at Amazon, but in a different color: Fog Gray/Ember Orange. It's $250 off right now, making it a perfect pick for those who don't like black watches all that much. Get yours and save before it's too late.
Like most Garmin watches, this fella features superior workout and health monitoring, providing highly accurate metrics. You've got everything from hill scores, grade-adjusted pace, real-time stamina, training readiness, and daily suggested workouts to help you get a better look at your performance.
However you look at it, this Garmin Watch is one really solid pick for avid sports enthusiasts. It may lack an AMOLED touchscreen, but it more than makes up for it with its advanced features, long battery life, and ultra-rugged design.
Sounds good enough to you? If so, hurry up and get your Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar for 28% off at Walmart or Amazon. After all, that's one discount you wouldn't want to ignore.
With its solar charging capabilities, 1.3-inch touchscreen, and impressive range of features, this could be your perfect Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative. For starters, it delivers an excellent battery life of up to 22 days with solar charging. As you probably know, that's far more than the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the high-end Apple Watch can offer.
Planning your next marathon? The Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar lets you get the most out of your preparation with the Garmin Coach feature. But that's not all — the model has multiple pre-loaded ski and golf course maps, an LED flashlight, an ECG app, sleep monitoring, and more.
