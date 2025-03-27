The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is discounted here!
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Save 28% on the superior Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar at these merchants

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Different Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar colorways on an orange-black background.
If you're looking for your next premium timepiece and are a fan of Garmin models, we suggest you check out what Walmart has in store. Currently, it sells the superior Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar for $646.99 instead of $899.99. That saves you $253 and brings it to one of the best prices we've seen this year.

Save $253 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar

$646 99
$899 99
$253 off (28%)
Walmart sells the black-coated version of the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar at excellent prices. The merchant lets you grab the unit for $253 off its original price, making it a delight you shouldn't miss out on.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar: $250 off

$250 off (28%)
Not a particular fan of black timepieces? The Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar in Fog Gray/Ember Orange helps you stand out while keeping up with your workout performance. The best part? It's $250 off at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

While Walmart's promo is indeed quite impressive, it's not exclusive. We found an equally impressive discount at Amazon, but in a different color: Fog Gray/Ember Orange. It's $250 off right now, making it a perfect pick for those who don't like black watches all that much. Get yours and save before it's too late.

With its solar charging capabilities, 1.3-inch touchscreen, and impressive range of features, this could be your perfect Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative. For starters, it delivers an excellent battery life of up to 22 days with solar charging. As you probably know, that's far more than the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the high-end Apple Watch can offer.

Like most Garmin watches, this fella features superior workout and health monitoring, providing highly accurate metrics. You've got everything from hill scores, grade-adjusted pace, real-time stamina, training readiness, and daily suggested workouts to help you get a better look at your performance.

Planning your next marathon? The Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar lets you get the most out of your preparation with the Garmin Coach feature. But that's not all — the model has multiple pre-loaded ski and golf course maps, an LED flashlight, an ECG app, sleep monitoring, and more.

However you look at it, this Garmin Watch is one really solid pick for avid sports enthusiasts. It may lack an AMOLED touchscreen, but it more than makes up for it with its advanced features, long battery life, and ultra-rugged design.

Sounds good enough to you? If so, hurry up and get your Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar for 28% off at Walmart or Amazon. After all, that's one discount you wouldn't want to ignore.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
112 stories
27 Mar, 2025
Save 28% on the superior Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar at these merchants
20 Mar, 2025
This Amazon promo on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 just got even better
19 Mar, 2025
The premium Garmin Epix Gen 2 gets another stunning $490 discount at Amazon
18 Mar, 2025
The ultra-rugged Garmin Instinct Solar gets a massive 43% discount at Amazon
13 Mar, 2025
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S is a hefty $160 off at these merchants
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users

Latest News

Even more Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ info has leaked ahead of the two's launch
Even more Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ info has leaked ahead of the two's launch
iPhone 17 Pro might be gearing up for a video flex that's long overdue
iPhone 17 Pro might be gearing up for a video flex that's long overdue
Trump wants TikTok so bad he'd even reduce tariffs on China
Trump wants TikTok so bad he'd even reduce tariffs on China
How AT&T keeps the Dallas Cowboys safe from cyber harm
How AT&T keeps the Dallas Cowboys safe from cyber harm
Apple will finally start selling iPhone 16 models in Indonesia on this date
Apple will finally start selling iPhone 16 models in Indonesia on this date
Notes from Google engineer reveal the Pixel 10 series will be significantly faster doing this
Notes from Google engineer reveal the Pixel 10 series will be significantly faster doing this
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless