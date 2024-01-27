The premium Garmin fenix 6 multisport smartwatch is now $175 off on Amazon, making it an awesome bargain
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you've always wanted a rugged smartwatch full of health-tracking features available at a price tag that won't tank your bank account, now is the time to act and get one through this deal.
Amazon is currently selling the sleek-looking Garmin fenix 6 at an awesome 35% discount, letting you snag this premium multisport timepiece for $175 off its price if you pull the trigger on this deal while it's still up for grabs.
Garmin's sales pitch for the fenix 6 is, "Push performance to a whole new level." And we can indeed say that the fenix 6 will help you achieve that. As a proper premium Garmin smartwatch, the fenix 6 is just loaded with health-tracking features, designed to increase your performance at the gym.
For example, the watch can use things such as HRV status, your exercise history, and performance, to tell you whether you're training effectively or you need to improve something in your workouts. Moreover, the watch can tell you when exactly your body will be fully recovered to hit the gym again.
As for battery life, the Garmin fenix 6 should be able to last you up to 14 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode. In comparison, most Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches usually last a day or day and a half on a single charge.
Overall, the Garmin fenix 6 is an awesome smartwatch made for the active, and Amazon's current sweet $175 price cut makes this handsome fella an even bigger bargain right now. However, this sweet discount probably has an expiration date. So be sure to get your Garmin fenix 6 at a discounted price today while you still can.
The premium Garmin fenix 6 multisport smartwatch is $175 off its price and an awesome bargain for money on Amazon
Amazon is currently selling the sleek-looking Garmin fenix 6 at an awesome 35% discount, letting you snag this premium multisport timepiece for $175 off its price if you pull the trigger on this deal while it's still up for grabs.
Garmin's sales pitch for the fenix 6 is, "Push performance to a whole new level." And we can indeed say that the fenix 6 will help you achieve that. As a proper premium Garmin smartwatch, the fenix 6 is just loaded with health-tracking features, designed to increase your performance at the gym.
For example, the watch can use things such as HRV status, your exercise history, and performance, to tell you whether you're training effectively or you need to improve something in your workouts. Moreover, the watch can tell you when exactly your body will be fully recovered to hit the gym again.
In addition to its health-tracking features, the watch packs lifestyle functionalities such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and Garmin's Connect IQ store from where you can download various watch faces and apps directly on your smartwatch.
As for battery life, the Garmin fenix 6 should be able to last you up to 14 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode. In comparison, most Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches usually last a day or day and a half on a single charge.
Overall, the Garmin fenix 6 is an awesome smartwatch made for the active, and Amazon's current sweet $175 price cut makes this handsome fella an even bigger bargain right now. However, this sweet discount probably has an expiration date. So be sure to get your Garmin fenix 6 at a discounted price today while you still can.
The premium Garmin fenix 6 multisport smartwatch is $175 off its price and an awesome bargain for money on Amazon
Things that are NOT allowed: