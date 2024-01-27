The premium Garmin fenix 6 multisport smartwatch is now $175 off on Amazon, making it an awesome bargain

Garmin fenix 6: Save $175! Grab the Garmin fenix 6 on Amazon and save $175in the process. This is a rugged smartwatch full of features and is a real bargain for money at its current price. $175 off (35%) Buy at Amazon

Garmin's sales pitch for the fenix 6 is, "Push performance to a whole new level." And we can indeed say that the fenix 6 will help you achieve that. As a proper premium Garmin smartwatch, the fenix 6 is just loaded with health-tracking features, designed to increase your performance at the gym.For example, the watch can use things such as HRV status, your exercise history, and performance, to tell you whether you're training effectively or you need to improve something in your workouts. Moreover, the watch can tell you when exactly your body will be fully recovered to hit the gym again.In addition to its health-tracking features, the watch packs lifestyle functionalities such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and Garmin's Connect IQ store from where you can download various watch faces and apps directly on your smartwatch.As for battery life, the Garmin fenix 6 should be able to last you up to 14 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode. In comparison, most Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches usually last a day or day and a half on a single charge.Overall, the Garmin fenix 6 is an awesome smartwatch made for the active, and Amazon's current sweet $175 price cut makes this handsome fella an even bigger bargain right now. However, this sweet discount probably has an expiration date. So be sure to get your Garmin fenix 6 at a discounted price today while you still can.The premium Garmin fenix 6 multisport smartwatch is $175 off its price and an awesome bargain for money on Amazon